THE LONDON TUNNELS NEWS: Partnership with Museum of Military Intelligence (MMI)

LONDON, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In its plan to transform a former World War II tunnel complex (the Kingsway Exchange Tunnels) in the centre of London into a major tourist attraction, The London Tunnels has entered into a collaboration with the UK-based Museum of Military Intelligence. The Kingsway Exchange Tunnels will have a permanent exhibition showcasing the history of military intelligence and the military use of the tunnels.

General Sir Jim Hockenhull KBE ADC Gen, Commander of Strategic Command and Colonel Commandant of the Intelligence Corps, said: "The UK has long been at the forefront of military intelligence. Skills developed over centuries by thousands of brave, imaginative and determined men and women, have defended Britain and the world from those who threaten us. They continue to protect us today and will do so in the future, but their exciting and fascinating operations have remained hidden. It is time that, where we can, we allow our forebears to tell their story.

"I am delighted that, through a partnership with The London Tunnels, we can now do so and will see in London the world's most authoritative permanent exhibition of Military Intelligence. The tunnels will provide a dramatic and historic backdrop for an exciting new approach to telling the story of the past, present and future of military intelligence."

The collaboration is dedicated to honouring the sacrifices of the tens of thousands of men and women who have served in British military intelligence and their associated organisations, many of whom remain, and will forever remain, in the shadows. The Museum of Military Intelligence was founded by the British Army's Intelligence Corps and is now also supported by the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force.

The displays will house original artefacts, equipment, weapons, documents and images in a modern high-tech experience bringing to life the history, tools, and techniques of military intelligence.

The Trustees of the Museum of Military Intelligence expressed their excitement about the move: "This partnership with The London Tunnels marks a new chapter in the Museum's history. In a long-term partnership with such a historically significant and evocative location, we are not only preserving the legacy of military intelligence but also bringing it to life in a way that will captivate and educate future generations. We are thrilled to create a space where the public can engage with the rich history of intelligence operations in a truly inspiring setting."

This exhibition will feature stories from the Battle of Britain and D-Day, the extraordinary espionage operations of the Cold War and the fight for the Falklands to peace-keeping missions and the terrorist threat of the 21st century. Visitors will experience the challenge and excitement of today's complex and vital military intelligence operations. A special exhibition, created by the Museum, will be dedicated to the Special Operations Executive (SOE), a clandestine force established in July 1940 under the orders of Prime Minister Winston Churchill to 'set Europe ablaze.'

Angus Murray, CEO, The London Tunnels, commented: "We are delighted to become the home of the public exhibition of the Museum of Military Intelligence. This new location will provide convenient central London access to an important and unique collection which has until now been largely hidden. The tunnels, built and designed to protect Londoners during the Blitz, are the ideal backdrop to tell the remarkable, and untold, stories of the men and women who played a vital role in protecting Britain then, and the role of the armed services protecting Britain today."

ABOUT THE LONDON TUNNELS

The Company was founded to preserve and transform the Kingsway Exchange Tunnels, built as part of the United Kingdom Government's strategy to protect its citizens from bombing during what became known as the London Blitz, into a major tourist attraction targeting up to 3 million visitors per year. The mile-long series of tunnels have been kept secret for nearly 70 years. Right in the centre of London, one of the most visited cities in the world, the tunnels are envisaged to become the capital's most spectacular underground tourist attraction, offering a combination of historical heritage experiences and a cultural, multi-sensory, digital experience. For more information, please see: www.thelondontunnels.com.

ABOUT THE MUSEUM OF MILITARY INTELLIGENCE

The Museum of Military Intelligence's mission is to collect, conserve, record, and interpret the authoritative history of the United Kingdom's Armed Forces Intelligence activities for public benefit. The Museum of Military Intelligence is currently located at an active Ministry of Defence base at Chicksands in Bedfordshire. The Museum is open to the public, but visits have to be pre-arranged and certain access restrictions apply. For more information, please see https://www.militaryintelligencemuseum.org.