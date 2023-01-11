The Logistics Industry in Malaysia is expected to contribute more than $350 Bn by 2027F owing to the Government Initiatives to Improve Cross Border Infrastructure and Malaysia's growing FTAs: Ken Research

11 Jan, 2023, 11:30 GMT
GURUGRAM, India, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia's Logistics Market is in the growing stage, being driven by rising demand from manufacturing industries. There are several players in the Malaysia Logistics market some of which are DHL, TASCO, Nippon Express, CEVA, DB Schenker, Kuehne + Nagel, Tiong Nam, UPS, and FedEx.
- Strengthening the connectivity in North–South of the West Coast and East Coast Corridor by the government of Malaysia will boost the efficiency of road transportation in the country.
- Rapidly modernizing retail, e-commerce, and a growing automotive sector to provide opportunities for contract logistics and express providers.
- Demand for Pharmaceutical products along with FMCG and Food products during the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to the high growth of Land Transportation during 2020.
Improving Road Transportation and Warehousing Infrastructure: As major players adopt robotics technology, the warehousing industry will see an increase in the use of technology and automation. EDI (Electronic Data Interchange) and RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) technology will aid in efficient inventory management. To enhance the technological capacity of the logistic market the Malaysian government's investments and initiatives in infrastructure connecting the country with Lao PDR and various parts of China would fuel the future growth of road and rail freight services.
High Demand for Road and Sea Transportation: Road Transport in Malaysia is the most preferred mode of transportation and will continue to be so in 2027F. Water transportation is also expected to grow in the future as high infrastructure investment is undertaken by the government to improve the state of maritime logistics in the country. Demand for Road transportation from manufacturing sector, FMCG companies, and automotive players is rapidly increasing in Malaysia due to increasing production capacities by top players in the country. Moreover, many new players are expected to enter the market while the existing players are expected to expand their current revenue share. The freight forwarding companies in Malaysia are also expected to improve their supply chain and technology in the future.
Increasing Inflow of Investments: In the upcoming years due to the increase in outsourcing by various businesses and the quick delivery options offered by 3PL providers, the market is anticipated to expand at a significant rate. The supply chain's optimization and corporate efforts to reduce costs are anticipated to fuel market expansion. Additionally, a supportive environment for 3PL businesses in Malaysia is expected to draw more foreign competitors, fostering competitiveness and opening up new market prospects.
Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Malaysia Logistics Market Outlook to 2027F- Driven by the Rising Demand from Manufacturing, F&B, Retail, and other industries along with increasing Government Initiatives to Strengthen the Logistics Infrastructure" observed that Malaysia Logistics Market is in its growing phase. Increasing demand for food, beverages, and manufacturing products in Malaysia, Government support through Third Industrial Masterplan (IMP3) and the Logistics and Trade Facilitation Masterplan are some of the factors that will contribute to the Malaysia Logistics Market growth over the period of 2022-2027F with a CAGR of 7.8%.
Key Segments Covered in the report:-
Malaysia Logistic Market
Market Segmentation by Services
- Freight Forwarding
- Warehousing
- Courier and Parcel Activities
- Value Added Services
Malaysia Freight Forwarding Market
By Mode of Transport
- Land Transport
- Water Transport
- Air Transport
Malaysia Land Transportation Market
By Mode of Transport
- Road
- Rail
By Mode of Shipment
- Domestic
- International
By Load Type
- FTL
- LTL
By 3PL and Integrated
- Integrated
- 3PL
Malaysia Warehousing Market
By Business Model
- Industrial Freight/Retail
- Container Freight
- Cold Storage
- Agriculture and Others
Industrial warehouses bifurcation
- Grade A
- Grade B
- Grade C
By Region
- Central
- Northern
- Southern
- Eastern Coast & East Malaysia
By Type of Warehouses
- Unorganized
- Organized
By 3PL and Integrated
- Integrated
- 3PL
By End Users
- Food and Beverages
- Pharmaceutical/Healthcare
- Electronics
- Automotive
- Manufacturing
- Others
Malaysia 3PL Market
By Service Mix
- Road Freight
- Warehousing
By End Users
- Food & Beverage
- Manufacturing
- Electronics
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Automotive (Spare Parts, Components)
- Others
Malaysia Courier and Parcel Market
By International and Domestic Shipments
- Domestic
- International
By Air and Ground Express
- Ground Express
- Air Express
By Delivery Period
- One Day Delivery
- Two Day Delivery
- Three Day Delivery
- More than three-day delivery
By Delivery Period
- B2B
- B2C
- C2C
By Region
- Central
- Southern
- Northern
- Eastern Coast and East Malaysia
Key Target Audience
- Total Logistics Companies
- Contract Logistics Providers
- E-commerce Companies
- Third-Party Logistic Providers
- Potential Market Entrants
- Freight Forwarding Companies
- Warehousing Companies
- Cold Storage Companies
- Industry Associations
- Consulting Agencies
- Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities
Time Period Captured in the Report:-
- Historical Period: 2017-2022
- Base Period: 2022
- Forecast Period: 2022-2027F
Companies Covered:-
- DHL
- TASCO
- Nippon Express
- CEVA
- DB Schenker
- Kuehne + Nagel
- Tiong Nam
- UPS
- FedEx
- POS Malaysia
- CJ Logistics
- GD Express
- JSI Logistics
- City-Link Express
- FM Logistics
Key Topics Covered in the Report:-
- Comparative Analysis of Malaysia Logistics Market
- Malaysia Logistics Market Size (2017-2022)
- Growth Drivers for Malaysia Logistics Market
- Major Challenges in Malaysia Logistics Market
- SWOT Analysis of the Logistics Market in Malaysia
- Malaysia Logistics Future Market Size (2022-2027F)
- Malaysia Transportation Market, 2017 – 2027F
- Ecosystem – Transportation Market in Malaysia
- Transportation Industry – Market Size and Segmentation, 2017-2022
- Malaysia Warehousing Market, 2017 – 2027F
- Ecosystem and Overview of Warehousing in Malaysia
- Market Sizing and Segmentation of the Warehousing Market in Malaysia, 2017-2022
- Market Sizing Analysis of 3PL Market in Malaysia, 2022-2027
- Malaysia Courier, Express and Parcel Market Ecosystem
- Market Sizing Analysis of Malaysia Courier and Parcel Market, 2017-2022
- Snapshot on Co-Packing Industry in Malaysia
- Cross Comparison of Major FMCG Players in Malaysia Logistics Market
- Competition Analysis for Road Freight and Warehousing Players
- Analyst Recommendation
