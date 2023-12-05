THE LEELA PALACES, HOTELS AND RESORTS ANNOUNCES ITS FORAY INTO NORTHEAST INDIA WITH THE SIGNING OF A 140-ROOM HOTEL IN SIKKIM

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, one of India's leading luxury hotel brands, today announced the signing of a management agreement for a 140-room hotel in Ranka in Sikkim, marking the foray of the brand into Northeast India. Owned by the SIBIN Group, the project Leela Sikkim is located approximately 10 kilometres from the capital city, on a 17-acre plot overlooking the Gangtok Hill. Slated to open in December 2026, The Leela Sikkim is set amidst the serene backdrop of the Himalayas and is poised to redefine the hospitality landscape of the region with its inspirational design, thoughtful programming and the brand's renowned signature services.

THE LEELA SIKKIM

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Anuraag Bhatnagar, Chief Executive Officer, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, said, "We are delighted to introduce The Leela brand into Northeast India with the project Leela Sikkim. Sikkim remains a pristine destination with the right blend of urbanization, rich cultural heritage and unexplored natural beauty. This expansion is in lockstep with the growing demand from the discerning global leisure traveller to experience meaningful and transformative journeys that are an authentic expression of a region's natural beauty, heritage, cuisine, and culture."

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Neel Chhetri, Proprietor, Sibin Group, said, "I am excited to partner with The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts to bring this uber luxury brand to Sikkim. We are confident that with this partnership and the investments we are making, the project Leela Sikkim will soon emerge as one of the most sought-after leisure and wellness destinations in the country and will help us to showcase the hidden Himalayan treasure to the world."

The Leela Sikkim will offer guests a tranquil and luxurious experience complete with a range of leisure and wellness facilities and thoughtfully curated services. The resort will feature 35 independent luxury villas, including 20 wellness villas, 13 twin villas, and a 6-room double storey villa and 88 luxury rooms in a hotel block. A range of dining options with an all-day dining restaurant, a speciality restaurant, a wellness restaurant and a lounge bar will also be offered. Guests will also be able to enjoy a state-of-the-art wellness centre and a casino along with a host of other indoor and outdoor activities.

Announcing its foray into the Northeast, The Leela takes pride to introduce Sikkim – a mystical Himalayan destination to leisure travellers and is embracing the hill state with authenticity to provide unforgettable experiences for guests to savour the true culture, art, wellness, flavours and the natural beauty of this unexplored region. This expansion is a testament to the company's strategy to grow in key leisure and resort destinations across the country.

Watch video here.

About The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

Headquartered in Mumbai, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts is owned by a Brookfield Asset Management-sponsored private real estate fund and operates twelve award-winning properties in major cities and leisure destinations across India. These include the flagship hotel in the capital city of New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Udaipur, Jaipur, Gurugram, East Delhi, Mumbai, Gandhinagar and now Kovalam and Ashtamudi in Kerala. The Leela celebrates each hotel through its unique location, art, culture and cuisine with thoughtful services, celebratory rituals, and immersive experiences. The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts was voted the World's Best Hotel Brand twice in a row by Travel + Leisure, USA, World's Best Awards Survey, 2020 and 2021. In 2023, the brand has once again been featured in the top 3 World's Best Hotel Brands. An epitome of true Indian luxury hospitality, The Leela is committed to providing guests with unforgettable stays in settings that capture the essence of India. The brand has a marketing alliance with US-based Preferred Hotels & Resorts and is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance.

For more information, please visit our website www.theleela.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2292950/The_Leela_Sikkim.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1441809/4367785/The_Leela_Logo.jpg