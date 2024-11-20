The Lazarus Practice: Ex Goldman Sachs and Headspace Leaders Pioneer a New Era of Personalised Mental Health Support in the United Kingdom

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lazarus Practice launches today offering advanced psychotherapy and groundbreaking 'multimodal' therapeutic pathways.

The practice is not just a service, it's a revolution in mental health care and represents a beacon of hope at a time when the UK faces a pervasive, worsening and indiscriminate nationwide mental health crisis that annually affects as many as one in four individuals, from all walks of life.

The practice is spearheaded by visionary founders Dr Ian Dodd, a former Goldman Sachs executive who experienced a severe burnout and depression, and Dr David Cox, ex-Chief Medical Officer at Headspace. It emerges from a critical need to overcome the widespread failures of the majority of private and public mental health services.

"Like many others, I've experienced first-hand how private and public mental health services most often fall well short of their promises. The words 'quality', 'personalised', and 'recovery-oriented' are widely misused and abused, leaving me horrified given the terrible human costs and suffering associated with such misrepresentation," says Co-Founder and CEO, Dr Ian Dodd. "Our mission is simple: to furnish the highest calibre and most effective mental health support available, crafted to fit seamlessly into the lives of those who demand the utmost in quality and confidentiality."

Bringing Hope to discerning clients

The practice recognises the, often silent, psychological costs of living demanding, high-pressure or high- stakes lifestyles. Its services are bespoke, intelligent, discreet and entirely human and it is well positioned to support successful, high-performing, prominent or high net worth individuals and their loved ones. It addresses the nuanced challenges faced by this demographic, ensuring they receive the support they need to thrive.

Its services are rooted in good science and every component has been designed by highly skilled and knowledgeable experts. "Life changing outcomes are unlocked through the application of deep expertise, which allows for a very detailed understanding of our clients needs at any point in time and the provision of powerful, appropriate and precise support," says Dr Dodd. "We have an extraordinary team, the very best, most of whom possess decades of experience supporting clients in changing their lives for the better."

Advanced Psychotherapy

The practice offers outcome-focused psychotherapy programmes tailored to each client, delivered by highly knowledgeable therapists possessing the required skills and having significant experience of supporting others, with similar needs, in successfully achieving their desired outcomes. "The widespread problems with psychotherapy today, of which there are many, explain why of those starting it, more than half drop out (most quickly and never to return), less than one in ten achieve their outcomes, one in twenty people end up harmed or feeling worse,and the remainder report at best modest, often no, benefits. There is a HUGE unspoken problem," says Dr Dodd.

Transformative 'Multimodal' Therapeutic Pathways

Groundbreaking multimodal pathways have the greatest potential for efficiently transforming client lives, with every client quickly experiencing a close-knit and expert multidisciplinary team coming around them comprising expertise in psychotherapy, sleep, nutrition, mindfulness and movement. A dedicated Client Advocate, a very experienced psychological practitioner, monitors progress, working to ensure that the best path is always being followed. "Simply put, our multimodal pathways transform both mental health and lives," says Dr Dodd. "They vastly surpass the potential of psychotherapy alone and have the greatest potential to return to full mental health clients who find themselves struggling." He adds "they work, they are game- and life-changing and our offering here is unique."

A Vision for the Future

The Lazarus Practice is committed to revolutionising mental health support, providing cutting-edge, personalised services that foster genuine healing. It launches at a time when the need for trusted, effective mental health services has never been more acute and it stands ready to make a significant, positive impact on the lives of those it serves.

