The Launch of Crurated, a New Membership-Based Wine Community

The cutting-edge new concept is connecting wine lovers with the very people behind the bottles they cherish

LONDON, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Launching this spring, Crurated, a unique membership-based wine community, will give wine lovers the opportunity to buy and bid on bottles hand-selected from the cellars of some of the most coveted producers in the world. Collectors and enthusiasts of all levels will be able to come together to celebrate their passion and learn more about their favorite wines and regions through digital content and exclusive, in-person experiences.