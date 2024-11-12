THE LAND OF LEGENDS ANNOUNCES NEW NICKELODEON LAND AND NICKELODEON HOTEL

From SpongeBob SquarePants to DORA, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to Star Trek™ and PAW Patrol®, Nickelodeon Land and Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Antalya are set to become a playground of fun and adventure for all ages

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On 15th January, 2025, The Land of Legends will open its doors to its newest attractions: Türkiye's first Nickelodeon Land, and first and only Nickelodeon Hotels and Resorts in the country. With three brand-new, fun-filled areas, a new hotel and the chance to meet Nickelodeon characters, the new attractions will immerse guests in a Nickelodeon adventure.

New Nickelodeon Land will open at The Land of Legends, Antalya

The new Nickelodeon Land will open at The Land of Legends, Antalya, which is a one-stop shop full of adventure, offering guests of all ages the chance to experience dizzying heights, thrilling rides, and top-class entertainment all in one place, whatever their age.

The first Nickelodeon development in Türkiye marks a significant step forward for the Turkish tourism industry and The Land of Legends. The brand's global significance means the new opening – earmarked for January 2025 - is a key project and investment for Türkiye. The collaboration between The Land of Legends and Paramount Global's Nickelodeon, one of the world's biggest entertainment brands, reflects the growth of the Turkish hospitality and entertainment industry.

NEW for 2025 – The Land of Legends Nickelodeon Land and Nickelodeon Hotel & Resorts Antalya

Opening 15th January 2025, Nickelodeon Land consists of three unique areas – the underwater Bikini Bottom from SpongeBob SquarePants, intergalactic Star Trek: Wild Galaxy, based on Star Trek: Prodigy, and the open-air Adventure Bay PAW Patrol. Across the new development, guests will experience thrilling experiences, from riding the giant Jellyfish Jam swing in Bikini Bottom, to experiencing an adventure through space in the Star Trek: Wild Galaxy 5D cinema and flying high in Skye's Flyers helicopter-style ride.

At Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Antalya, each guest will live out their own legend and have the chance to expand and exercise their imagination with a range of interactive experiences with Nickelodeon friends, including the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Dora. As soon as guests check in to the new Nickelodeon Hotel & Resort, they'll be treated to a feast for all the senses. Bright colour schemes, innovative designs and kid-friendly facilities will ensure each member of the family feels at home.

The hotel rooms have been specially designed in one of five concept themes – DORA, PAW Patrol, SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Star Trek – continuing the fun-filled family adventures.

Younger guests will be amazed with an array of experiences, from Character Dining to Club Nick, where kids can play, learn and develop with their new friends. The outdoor pool area features an Aqua Tower, Spray Area and in true Nickelodeon style, a chance to be Slimed. Away from the fun and frolics, parents can find the time to switch off at Anjana Spa, which will offer holistic therapies, massages and traditional Turkish Hammam or let off steam in the hotel's fully-equipped gym with yoga and Pilates studios.

The vibrant park experience begins at the iconic Chateau in The Land of Legends Shopping Avenue, the centre of nightly entertainment, where guests will mingle with their favourite Nickelodeon characters and shop for special mementos to remind them of their magical trip, from plushies to clothes, mugs, keyrings, toys and accessories.

About The Land of Legends

Designed for families, friends or couples who love adventure, adrenaline-inducing rollercoasters and creating unforgettable moments, The Land of Legends is perfectly placed for an action-packed thrill-seeking adventure, whilst being close enough to the beachside resort of Belek with sister properties, Rixos Premium Belek and Rixos Park Belek, for a day relaxing by the ocean.

The Land of Legends Theme Park offers holidaymakers an exciting adventure, whatever their age. With highlights including one of the world's longest water slides, Turtle Coaster, the 62-metre-high Hyper Coaster and the legendary WaterMania, this is an adventure-seeker's paradise.

The fun doesn't stop when the sun goes down as guests enjoy nightly evening entertainment, with musical boat parades, leisurely experiences at Marinart, a choice of innovative restaurants and over 170 international shops. Away from white knuckle rides and exciting amusements, the expansive resort also boasts a 401-room hotel, complete with an award-winning spa, Turkish bath, and swimming pool for guests to truly relax after a fun-filled day.

About Kingdom Hotel

Situated in the holiday hotspot of Belek on the Turkish Riviera, lies Türkiye's first and only kids concept hotel, Kingdom Hotel, located in The Land of Legends. Families here are front of mind; all hotel rooms have been specially designed for younger guests, from the vibrant décor to the removal of sharp corners and views of the rollercoasters from each balcony. And the best part of staying at The Kingdom Hotel is the proximity to the theme park, which is just a short stroll away.

This is a hotel with kid's entertainment a number one priority; from PlayStations in every room, a sweet bar in the lobby, dance machines, air hockey, and dedicated PlayStation zone with gaming pods where they can play with their newfound friends – kids will be mesmerised from the moment they walk through the door.

In the main restaurant, children will be able to dine next to their parents but at their own dedicated table, which is at the perfect kid-friendly height and can enjoy special themed breakfasts with some of their favourite characters. Plus, with the hotel group's ALL-IN concept, parents needn't worry about any extra or hidden costs.

In addition, guests of The Land of Legends Kingdom Hotel can enjoy complimentary access to the facilities at Rixos Premium Belek hotel for one day during their stay, only a short drive away via complimentary shuttle, to enjoy the luxury spa and private Belek beach.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 45th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

About Paramount Location-Based Entertainment & Experiences

Paramount Location-Based Entertainment & Experiences brings Paramount's stories and franchises to life across experiential touchpoints, including theme parks, hotel & resorts, water parks, cruises, pop-ups, attractions, themed restaurants, Broadway musicals, touring shows, and more. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount Location Based Entertainment & Experiences operates globally with more than 50 restaurants, 7 hotels & resorts including Nickelodeon Punta Cana, Nickelodeon Riviera Maya and Paramount Hotels in Dubai, themed parks and family centers across the US, the UK, Spain, Germany, Australia, Italy, Belgium, China and Malaysia and stage shows including Mean Girls The Musical, The SpongeBob Musical, and the family touring hit PAW Patrol Live!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2554220/Land_of_Legends.jpg