The Kick Is Good! NFL Legend Nick Lowery to Deliver Keynote at 2019 EPM Leadership Summit in Las Vegas

Based on the theme, " Who's Got the Ball on Your BPC Team?" Lowery will deliver an exclusive presentation for attendees on overcoming challenges and reaching goals at the Column5 Consulting-sponsored networking reception on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 5-7 p.m. Lowery will be giving out autographed official NFL footballs, and a few lucky guests and VIPs will also have the opportunity to participate in a backstage meet-and-greet session. Over the years, Lowery's prowess as a placekicker earned him numerous league records, Pro Bowl honors, and opportunities to work with three US presidents. Off the field, he's led a wide range of humanitarian efforts through the Nick Lowery Youth Foundation and other organizations.

"During his career, Nick Lowery earned a reputation as the most accurate kicker of all time, and the importance of accuracy resonates with the people competing on the EPM field," says Jamie Allen, Head of Global Marketing for Column5 Consulting. "Nick was the consummate pro during his years in the NFL, and we believe his message is just what the all-stars in our industry need to hear."

In addition to world-class entertainment, the EPM Leadership Summit will feature 4 days of premium educational content. Nine content tracks are spread across 6 categories (Strategy, Performance, Operations, Darwin EPM, SAP Products ShowCase, and Customer Case Studies), all focused on the latest advancements in financial planning and analytics in a wide range of formats. Details about registration, agenda updates, and complimentary events for conference attendees are updated regularly at www.epmsummit.com.

About the EPM Summit Series

Column5 Consulting established the EPM Summit series in 2009 to provide resources, education, and networking opportunities for SAP EPM and SAP BPC customers worldwide. The series, in cooperation with SAP, includes two annual conferences, quarterly educational roadshows, and the EPM Summit Online on-demand platform.

About Column5 Consulting

Column5's credo is driving better business through actionable intelligence—it's a statement that absolutely defines who we are and what we do. Your organization wants to make better decisions, and we provide the EPM tools, talent, and resources to make it happen. What distinguishes us from the pack? For starters, we're experts with decades and decades of training and experience in the field. But more than that, our clients would say it's because we take a holistic approach to performance management that optimizes the strategic, financial, and technical efficiency of business data collection, integration, and decision-making. Whether you need basic assessments or enterprise-wide configuration and customization, we can provide the formula to unlock sustainable growth, make you more competitive, and improve your top and bottom line.

About Darwin EPM

Darwin EPM has created a collection of 5 modules designed to improve performance of SAP EPM solutions by vastly improving import and export data speeds as well as Capex, Opex, HCM, and consolidations. The system delivers feature-rich, out-of-the-box capabilities that enable SAP BPC users to get the most out of their SAP EPM investments. Available in the SAP APP store and through several resellers, Darwin EPM is like magic for BPC.

About SAP

SAP SE is a German-based European multinational software corporation that makes enterprise software to manage business operations and customer relations. SAP is headquartered in Walldorf, Baden-Württemberg, Germany with regional offices in 180 countries. The company has more than 335,000 customers in over 180 countries.

