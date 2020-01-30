The Key Design Features of the New SEAT Leon

Immediate attraction . That was the team's goal in imagining and sculpting the proportions of the new model, which enhance its presence when standing still as well as when moving. "When viewed from the side, the bonnet is longer, lower and ends at the front with a markedly vertical drop. Sheer character ," explains the Design director.

Sportiness, elegance and simplicity in its DNA. The new model features several differences, but it is still a Leon. "It retains the spirit of a car with a distinctly sporty character, combined with a generous helping of elegance and simplicity," says Mesonero-Romanos.

Snug interior, like a cocoon. The interior is even more innovative. "We worked hard to create a one-of-a-kind digital experience for the driver and passengers," he explains. The cockpit was designed to be perfectly ergonomic, which enhances comfort and safety.

Lighting the way. "The lighting deserves a special mention," point out Mesonero-Romanos. The full LED technology improves visibility and the coast-to-coast rear lights give it greater expression, while making the vehicle highly visible to other drivers. Inside, LED technology creates a more enveloping atmosphere. An arc of light extends across the front of the cockpit and continues along the doors. "It is a fusion of functionality, minimalism and elegance," he concludes.

From intuition to success. "When it comes to design, all our work starts with a simple idea, an intuition, but then we have to work on it. The end result? The best Leon of all time to date," concludes Mesonero as he moves on to shape the models of the future.

