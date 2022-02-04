The inaugural 2030 Reading Panel, chaired by former Deputy President, Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, calls for 'fundamental reforms' to ensure that all children read for meaning by age 10 by 2030; currently 78% of children cannot read for meaning

At current rates of progress it will take 80 years before all children learn to read

STELLENBOSCH, South Africa, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The panel will meet once a year until 2030, the Panel Secretary, Prof Nic Spaull, presented the 2022 Background Report summarising the main challenges including, initial teacher education, teacher retirements, funding and COVID-19 learning losses.