The iconic Headingley Pavilion to be renamed the Seat Unique Pavilion in deal which sees further expansion of the premium ticketing category inside Headingley Stadium

LEEDS, England and LONDON, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seat Unique, the premium ticketing marketplace for live events, has today announced that the iconic Carnegie Pavilion and Media Centre will now be known as the Seat Unique Pavilion, reflecting a new era of exceptional fan experiences at the Headingley Stadium.

This marks a significant milestone in Seat Unique's partnership with Yorkshire County Cricket Club, which began in 2022 when Seat Unique signed an exclusive 4 year partnership to become the club's Official Online Premium Ticketing and Hospitality Sales Platform. This extended agreement will see the further expansion of the premium ticketing category inside Headingley Stadium, solidifying Seat Unique's commitment to increasing access to even more premium experiences for fans.

Yorkshire CCC initially sought help from Seat Unique to attract new audiences into their hospitality facilities, tapping into the post-Covid demand for live events. Leveraging Seat Unique's innovative technology and customer reach, Yorkshire CCC has transformed its booking process, granting fans 24/7 online access to premium experiences and in turn boosting online sales by an impressive 400%.

A standout achievement of the partnership has been the successful launch of a brand-new premium ticketing category within the stadium. By utilising the Seat Unique platform, Yorkshire CCC have been able to dynamically price this exclusive category of seats, providing fans with a first-class experience and maximising the revenue it has been able to generate from their very best seats. In just their first season, Seat Unique's dynamic pricing software generated Yorkshire CCC an additional £500k in revenues which the club has been able to use to lower the price of entry level tickets, improving the facilities within the ground, and, most importantly, invest back into grass roots cricket.

Further highlights of the partnership include an 80% uplift in new customers purchasing premium tickets with 45% of all sales taking place outside of standard office hours.

Building on this momentum, The Seat Unique Pavilion, will showcase Headingley Stadium's superb hospitality facilities. Fans will have access to premium padded seats positioned behind the bowler's arm, providing an unparalleled view of the action. Additionally, a dedicated bar area will further elevate the premium experience, allowing fans to enjoy cricket from Headingley's very best seats.

With a renewed partnership extending until 2027, Seat Unique and Yorkshire CCC have demonstrated their shared commitment to unlocking premium experiences for fans. Seat Unique's marketplace, attracting over 300,000 fans monthly, will now grant more supporters than ever before the opportunity to enjoy world-class cricket experiences.

Robin Sherry, CEO and Founder at Seat Unique said: "We are thrilled by the incredible success of our partnership with Yorkshire CCC. The addition of the Seat Unique Pavilion to the premium ticketing offering at Headingley further exemplifies our commitment to opening up access to unparalleled fan experiences."

"Yorkshire Cricket have consistently shown their commitment to offering the very best live experiences at what is an iconic ground. We have always admired their passion for investing into grass-roots cricket and attracting new audiences to the sport and we are delighted to have played a part in that by providing Yorkshire with the tools and platform to maximise their revenue from their very best tickets and packages and to expand their customer reach."

Stephen Vaughan, CEO for The Yorkshire County Cricket Club said: "This extended partnership with a brilliant brand is an exciting step for Yorkshire."

"The Yorkshire Family has a great future, welcoming everyone into our ground and this game, and we are pleased to have this extended partnership and to see Seat Unique's commitment to Yorkshire Cricket.

"As this relationship develops, it will continue to bring further opportunities to our members, our supporters and communities and our teams and we are delighted to have Seat Unique alongside us."

Tom Webster, a Business Development Manager for Yorkshire CCC, said: "It is with sincere pride that we have extended our partnership with Seat Unique.

"We are excited to work with Seat Unique in what is a new chapter in this partnership.

"Headingley has always been a ground like no other and we look forward to welcoming more and more fans to enjoy our match day experiences."

About Seat Unique

Having launched its marketplace just months before the first national lockdown, Seat Unique have witnessed first hand the post-Covid resurgence in demand for live experiences, in particular in the premium ticketing category.

Seat Unique has rapidly become the go-to, one-stop destination for access to the best seats in the house, with over 300,000 fans a month now browsing the Seat Unique platform searching for their next live event.

Seat Unique provides premium access to live events direct from source, meaning only rightsholders (clubs, venues, promoters, authorised sellers) have the permission to sell tickets on the platform. This means guaranteed access for all fans and a safe, secure buying environment in what is otherwise a fragmented, untrusted, offline market.

For rightsholders, Seat Unique is giving control of premium inventory and hospitality back to the people who own it, delivering brand new audiences to a section of stadia and venues typically reserved for corporates, and importantly, opening up new revenue streams through its innovative and proprietary dynamic pricing software.

To understand how Seat Unique can help drive new customers for your premium ticket and hospitality offering, please email enquiries@seatunique.com and join the ever-growing community of partners benefiting from Seat Unique's innovative technology and services.

