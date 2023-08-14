The Hurricane Emerges Victorious

LONDON, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jevgenijs "The Hurricane" Aleksejevs, the brand-new MightyTips ambassador, overcame French opponent Dimitri Trenel in a third-round TKO, maintaining his unbeaten 14-0 record in professional boxing.

Dominant Performance Will Turn Heads

Mighty Tips Boxing Logo

In his first fight away from the familiarity of home turf, The Hurricane exhibited no signs of trepidation. His performance was a masterclass in sizing up an opponent and executing a winning strategy.

Demonstrating agility and exploiting his reach advantage, Aleksejevs adopted a tactical approach in the initial rounds, punctuating Trenel's defenсe with a consistent left jab and targeted body shots. His naturalistic boxing style contrasted Trenel's intensity, allowing him to deflect incoming aggression.

The Hurricane's dominance began manifesting in the latter part of round two. A right uppercut-left hook combination resulted in the first of three knockdowns. Trenel managed to shake off the hit, but it was a glimpse of what was around the corner.

Round three saw The Hurricane ramp up the attack, drawing closer to Trenel. One minute and 14 seconds in, another stunning right uppercut and powerful left hook sent Trenel, bloodied nose and all, down to his right knee. Despite the Frenchman's valiant effort to recover, the onslaught kept on coming, and Aleksejevs delivered a final right uppercut-left hook combo to conclude the contest with resounding finality.

Team Hurricane Elated With Performance

In the aftermath of the fight, Aleksejevs praised the plan: "The goal for the fight was to execute a technical battle," he said.

"The first two rounds were about stretching it out, provoking, and counterattacking. The third round was about finishing strong."

The Hurricane's coach Igor Mesmers added: "Jevgenijs demonstrated purposeful, technical work, ring control, active defence, well-thought-out counterattacks, and striking power under pressure."

MightyTips Ambassadorship

It was an excellent result for the MightyTips marketing team, too, who can relax after their new ambassador put in such a confident display on the Costa del Sol.

MightyTips is one of the world's leading online sportsbook reviewers, breaking down the best betting sites, helping players understand the technicalities of welcome offers, analysing customer service departments, and much more.

https://www.mightytips.com/news/boxing/the-hurricane-wins-bout

Get in touch

For further information: Media Contact: Eugene Ravdin - Communications & Marketing Manager, Mightytips.com, +371 2652 2055, comms@mightytips.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2184212/MightyTips_The_Hurricane_Emerges_Victorious.jpg

SOURCE MightyTips