The HÄUSER AWARD turns 20: To mark this milestone, HÄUSER is opening up the 2023 edition of its architecture prize to include all design styles and categories

Aim is to find the ultimate examples of private residential homes

HAMBURG, Germany, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 20th edition of the renowned HÄUSER AWARD for architecture will do away with specific themes and instead welcome entries from private residential homes of every shape and size. In 2023, the premium magazine for modern architecture and design wants its annual award to highlight the latest developments and trends from the world of architecture in all their diversity. It is looking for the very best examples of private homes showcasing the ultimate in contemporary and futuristic design, be it new builds, renovations, or conversions; urban or rural properties; or homes showcasing smart energy-saving concepts, innovative construction techniques, environmentally friendly materials, space-saving design features, or flexible layouts. Prizes will be awarded to successful, smart, and ambitious designs that highlight the many exceptional and outstanding architectural solutions developed by architects for private homes.

As Anne Zuber, HÄUSER's editor-in-chief, explains: "To mark our 20th anniversary, we want to showcase the wonderfully diverse architecture of private homes. In a break from tradition, for the 2023 edition of the HÄUSER AWARD, we are therefore not focusing on a particular theme, but are instead looking for exceptional design projects of all kinds. With the sector facing major challenges, it is all the more important that we bring the wonderfully diverse, smart, and creative solutions being developed by our brilliant architects to a wider audience."

This will be the 20th edition of the HÄUSER AWARD, an internationally renowned architecture competition, which welcomes entries from architects from across Europe. The prize will be awarded by the HÄUSER editorial team in cooperation with the Bund Deutscher Architektinnen und Architekten (Association of German Architects, BDA), the Verband Privater Bauherren e.V. (Association of Private Builders, VPB), JUNG, and Parkett Dietrich. Winners will receive €15,000 in prize money and the VPB will award an additional €1,000 to the building contractor behind each prize-winning building, unless the building contractor is also the architect. In 2023, HÄUSER will also again team up with Parkett Dietrich to present an interiors prize worth €2,000 for exceptional quality in interior design.

The deadline for entries is Monday, May 16, 2022, and all entries must be postmarked no later than this date. The judges' decisions are final. HÄUSER plans to announce the winners in March 2023. All winners will be invited to a prize-giving ceremony to officially recognize and celebrate their achievements. In addition, the best projects will be featured in an accompanying book. Each winning project will also be presented in a short film produced in cooperation with the news channel n-tv.

Further details about the terms of participation and also the entry forms can be found online at www.haeuser-award.de.

The winners of the HÄUSER AWARD 2022 will be featured in the 02/2022 edition of HÄUSER, which comes out on March 14, 2022.

About HÄUSER

HÄUSER is the premium magazine for international architecture and design. With its impeccable sense for changing times, developments, and trends, it has been highly respected in the architecture and design scene for more than 40 years. It focuses on top-quality single-family homes, conversions, and renovations. HÄUSER provides its readers with opulent pictures of both interiors and exteriors while offering detailed information on materials, construction methods, and plans. Every year, the renowned HÄUSER Award celebrates innovative, forward-looking architecture. For more information, visit: haeuser.de and haeuser-award.de.

