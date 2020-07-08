The Growing Trend of Daily Skin Care Routine Spinning the Wheel of Growth for Beauty Facial Mask Market, Asia Pacific To Serve As Key Growth Contributor - TMR

- Generation Z are enkindling growth for the beauty facial mask market with the rising influence and awareness about natural products and their benefits for the skin

- Online platforms are boosting the sales of beauty masks during the COVID-19 lockdown and will have a positive growth influence on the global beauty facial mask market

ALBANY, New York, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The adoption of a daily skin care routine by a humungous consumer base across the globe is a vital component that aggrandizes the growth of the global beauty facial mask market. The availability of a wide variety of masks such as clay masks, thermal masks, peel-off masks, sheet masks, cream masks, and others creates diverse growth opportunities for the beauty facial mask market. Furthermore, masks based on a specific skin type or skin concern will breathe fresh air of growth in the beauty facial mask market.

Researchers at Transparency Market Research predict the global beauty facial mask market to expand at a CAGR of ~8% during the forecast period of 2020-2030 and estimated to reach a valuation of ~US$ 14 bn by 2030 end. The analysts further opine Beauty companies are increasing focus on the specific needs of generation Z that associate beauty with self-expression and naturalness. Hence, companies are developing improved blends with natural fruit extracts, since Gen Z spend a significant amount of money on beauty products whilst associating with sustainability and emotional well-being through products.

Beauty facial mask market: Important assertions

Sheet mask segment estimated to record highest CAGR across the forecast period of 2020-2030

In terms of ingredients, between organic and inorganic, the organic segment is forecast to gain a higher growth trajectory

Digital platforms rule the roost in terms of distribution channels with 80% of the consumer base inclining toward e-commerce websites, company-owned websites, and digital shopping

Asia Pacific is predicted to shine as the major growth contributor to the beauty facial mask market across the forecast period, whereas the growing demand for luxury beauty products may bring stable growth for North America

Beauty Facial Mask Market: Growth Generators and Promising Growth Aspects

Beauty masks that enable decongestion of blemish-prone skin are gaining considerable momentum and may also act as growth multipliers for the beauty facial mask market in the near future.

Beauty facial masks targeting reduced breakout incidences are bringing exceptional growth opportunities

Demand for vitamin C-enriched skin brightening masks to prevent pollutants is tapping numerous growth prospects for the beauty facial mask market

Baby boomer population is also expected to garner good growth for the beauty facial mask market due to rising aging and skin concerns

Growth Obstacles for Beauty Facial Mask Market

On the brighter side, the online platforms are helping in boosting the sales of the beauty facial mask market but on the darker side, they present a plethora of challenges. Dissatisfied consumers post negative reviews about the beauty products on numerous online platforms, thus resulting in a persistent growth leak. A substantial number of consumers rely on reviews for purchasing a specific product. Therefore, such negative reviews may impact the growth rate of the beauty facial mask market. Manufacturing sustainable and eco-friendly packaging is proving tedious for the manufacturers and will further prove a restraint for growth.

Transport restrictions due to the lockdown measures implemented may also affect the beauty facial mask market negatively. Nevertheless, various countries are relaxing lockdown measures to curb the irregularities caused due to the strict stay-at-home orders.

The Global Beauty Facial Mask Market is segmented on the basis of following parameters:

By Mask Type

Clay Masks

Sheet Masks

Cream Masks

Thermal Masks

Peel-off Masks

Gel Masks

Others

By Ingredient

Organic

Synthetic

By Packaging Type

Tube

Jar/Bottle

Sachet

By Brand Type

Mass

Prestige/Luxury

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC

& Africa GCC South America

