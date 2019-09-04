The Green Retreats Group Open Their New Showroom in Twickenham

LONDON, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The UK's largest and most trusted garden room company, Green Retreats have opened their doors in the historic riverside area of Twickenham.

Green Retreats, the UK's number one supplier of garden rooms, offices and studios have taken the brand and made it more accessible and conveniently situated. With an already successful Buckinghamshire showroom to boast about, the next big step for the Green Retreats Group is the expansion of another showroom to the London suburb, Twickenham.

With London properties getting ever smaller due to urbanisation, the need for additional space too is growing. This is where Green Retreats steps in with their multi-purpose garden rooms. A more cost-effective, convenient and budget-friendly alternative to the traditional home extension.

Luke Wetherall, Sales and Marketing Director of Green Retreats, said:

"With the juxtaposition of our modern garden room designs and the gothic architecture and history of Twickenham, the area was always on our radar for the new location of our Green Retreats showroom. We're proud to be the UK's number one supplier of garden rooms since 2005 and we are all excited to begin this new chapter in the Green Retreats story."

The key benefits to opening their new London showroom include.

A more convenient location and easier for customers from the London and the South East to reach.

The showroom features not only the most popular products but also a virtual reality station where you'll have the opportunity to design your garden room in the most unique way.

Since 2005, The Green Retreats Group have been designing and installing garden rooms for the nation. With over 12,000 buildings now under their belt, it's safe to say Green Retreats have got the art of garden room manufacturing down to a T. There's a reason Green Retreats are rated 5 stars on Trustpilot and their attention to detail, from their outstanding customer care to the superior materials used, proves why. Previous customers include the likes of The National Trust and Kensington Palace Gardens.

For more information about the brand and their new location visit: greenretreats.co.uk/showrooms/london

Please follow the link below to view images of our London showroom and the products we offer: dropbox.com/sh/dth9myxsge84v9l/AABeSzaipwBzUcarw4kVjgV8a?dl=0

Stephanie Antoniades

The Green Retreats Group

+44-01296-653-066

marketing@greenretreats.co.uk

SOURCE The Green Retreats Group