The "Green Map" of Public Domain Vehicle Electrification Continues to Expand

NINGBO, China, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the morning of May 22nd, the first batch of new energy sanitation vehicles was successfully delivered at the Luotuo Subdistrict Sanitation Center in Zhenhai District, Ningbo City.

The Luotuo Subdistrict Sanitation Center has nearly 100 employees and over 30 specialized sanitation vehicles, responsible for cleaning urban and rural roads and sorting and transporting household waste in the area. This first batch of "oil-to-electric" replacements includes three kitchen waste trucks and two other waste trucks.

In early 2023, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and seven other departments issued a notice on pilot projects for comprehensive electrification of public sector vehicles, designating Zhejiang as a first-class pilot area. In November of the same year, another notice named cities like Beijing, Chengdu, and Ningbo as the first 15 pilot cities for "oil-to-electric" conversions of public sector vehicles, encouraging the formation of replicable and scalable experiences and models to promote full marketization of new energy vehicles and the development of a green, low-carbon transportation system.

By this time, Ningbo had already made significant strides. In 2022, the State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power Ningbo Zhenhai District Power Supply Company, after thorough market research, formed a joint venture with the local government—Ningbo GangYao Smart Energy Co., Ltd.—to explore the development and cooperation in new energy sectors such as photovoltaics, energy storage, and vehicle leasing.

In June 2023, the Zhaobaoshan Subdistrict Sanitation Center piloted the leasing of 15 sanitation vehicles that had reached their service limit, simultaneously installing charging piles. GangYao provided comprehensive follow-up maintenance services for the vehicles. Nearly a year of trial operation proved that this could reduce the center's monthly vehicle management and operation costs by over 80%, recouping leasing costs within five years.

Ningbo's exploration of the leasing "oil-to-electric" model for public sector vehicles has not only simplified procurement and approval processes, avoiding high upfront vehicle purchase costs but also provided comprehensive and worry-free post-use management and maintenance services, creating a positive demonstration effect. To date, in addition to the continuous updating of sanitation vehicles, the number of "oil-to-electric" conversions for urban logistics and distribution vehicles, including those for logistics, supermarkets, and fresh produce, has exceeded 200 within a year.