The Global Diagnostic Catheters Market to Grow Immensely at a CAGR of ~7% by 2027 | DelveInsight

The diagnostic catheters market is observing remarkable market growth due to the factors such as the growing prevalence of various chronic disorders such as cardiovascular, neurological, and urological, among others. Furthermore, rising demand for imaging devices in disease diagnosis, increasing technological developments in the imaging catheter, an increase in the number of imaging and diagnostic centers, an increase in product launches and approvals, and the presence of key players in the diagnostic catheters market, among other factors, will create a demand for the diagnostic catheters.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Diagnostic Catheters Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading diagnostic catheters companies' market shares, challenges, diagnostic catheters market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key diagnostic catheters companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Diagnostic Catheters Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global diagnostic catheters market during the forecast period.

is anticipated to dominate the global diagnostic catheters market during the forecast period. Notable diagnostic catheters companies such as Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medical Devices Business Services, Inc., Medtronic, B. Braun SE, Cardinal Health., Terumo Medical Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, BD., Cook, AngioDynamics., Teleflex Incorporated., Lepu Medical Technology, Cordis, and several others are currently operating in the diagnostic catheters market.

and several others are currently operating in the diagnostic catheters market. In October 2022 , ZOLL, an Asahi Kasei company that manufactures medical devices and related software solutions, announced today that its TherOx SuperSaturated Oxygen (SSO2) Therapy has been awarded a group purchasing agreement with Premier, Inc. for Diagnostic and Interventional Cardiology Catheters (DIC) effective July 1, 2022 .

an Asahi Kasei company that manufactures medical devices and related software solutions, announced today that its TherOx SuperSaturated Oxygen (SSO2) Therapy has been awarded a group purchasing agreement with Premier, Inc. for Diagnostic and Interventional Cardiology Catheters (DIC) effective . In April 2022 , Transit Scientific announced that the FDA had cleared its XO Cross Support Catheter Platform for coronary use. The platform is intended to guide and support a guidewire during peripheral or coronary vasculature access, to allow wire exchanges, and to serve as a conduit for the delivery of saline solutions or diagnostic contrast agents.

announced that the FDA had cleared its XO Cross Support Catheter Platform for coronary use. The platform is intended to guide and support a guidewire during peripheral or coronary vasculature access, to allow wire exchanges, and to serve as a conduit for the delivery of saline solutions or diagnostic contrast agents. In March 2022 , Guerbet, a global leader in medical imaging, announced the launch of microcatheters, catheters, and a new line of guidewires, resulting in a broad range of interventional imaging and embolization solutions available.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the diagnostic catheters market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Diagnostic Catheters Market Report

Diagnostic Catheters Overview

The diagnostic catheter is a hollow plastic tube 2-3 mm in diameter that is inserted under local anesthesia into the veins or arteries of the neck, leg, or arm. They can be used to take blood pressure readings in the heart chambers, collect blood samples, and perform angiographies.

Diagnostic catheters are catheters used to navigate cardiac anatomy, collect critical cardiac information, and deliver more precise therapy. Diagnostic catheters appear to help facilitate comprehensive data collection and even meet the patients' needs ranging from simple to complex cases.

Diagnostic Catheters Market Insights

North America dominated the global diagnostic catheters market in 2021 and will continue to do so through the forecast period (2022–2027). This can be attributed to the region's increasing demand for diagnostic catheters among physicians and patients, the region's growing patient pool suffering from chronic diseases such as cardiovascular, urological, and others, the region's rising demand for imaging and diagnostic centers, the region's growing geriatric population, the presence of key market players, and other factors, all of which will contribute to the growth of the diagnostic catheters market in North America. In addition, the increase in product launches in the region will boost the diagnostic catheters market growth. For instance, in April 2022, Transit Scientific announced that the FDA had cleared its XO Cross Support Catheter Platform for coronary use. The platform is intended to guide and support a guidewire during peripheral or coronary vasculature access, to allow wire exchanges, and to serve as a conduit for the delivery of saline solutions or diagnostic contrast agents.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the diagnostic catheters market, get a snapshot of the Diagnostic Catheters Market Outlook

Diagnostic Catheters Market Dynamics

The rising prevalence of chronic disorders such as cardiovascular, neurological, and urological disorders, among others, is one of the key factors driving the diagnostic catheters market. Additionally, the high demand for diagnostic catheters is attributable to growth in the number of minimally invasive surgical procedures in the market, technological advancements in imaging catheters, rapid growth in the geriatric population, and others. Furthermore, the presence of advanced products in the diagnostic catheters market will result in increased demand for diagnostic catheters in the coming years.

However, the high cost of the device and procedure, complications related to the anesthesia used during the diagnosis procedure, a shortage of skilled professionals, and other factors may prove to be challenging factors for diagnostic catheters market growth.

Additionally, the diagnostic catheters market was negatively impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic because the pandemic reduced the number of diagnostic tests due to the widespread of COVID-19 infection. Furthermore, to prevent the spread of infection, governments around the world imposed strict lockdown rules, resulting in a shortage of supply chains, raw materials, and other resources in the market, resulting in a decrease in the production of all medical devices. Furthermore, to prevent the spread of the infection, patients and physicians postponed many elective surgeries, diagnostic tests, laboratory visits, and other healthcare facilities, reducing the number of in-patient visits in hospitals and clinics for diagnosis and treatment.

However, the development of the COVID-19 vaccine has begun the process of economic recovery with the easing of lockdown restrictions and the return of normalcy in the economic landscape, which has begun the process of resumption of regular healthcare services such as regular out-patient visits for treatments and diagnosis in hospitals, clinics, and laboratories, bringing the demand for products in the diagnostic catheters market back on track.

Get a sneak peek at the diagnostic catheters market dynamics @ Diagnostic Catheters Market Dynamics Analysis

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 Diagnostic Catheters Market CAGR ~7% Projected Diagnostic Catheters Market Size by 2027 USD 6.6 Billion Key Diagnostic Catheters Companies Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medical Devices Business Services, Inc., Medtronic, B. Braun SE, Cardinal Health., Terumo Medical Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, BD., Cook, AngioDynamics., Teleflex Incorporated., Lepu Medical Technology, Cordis, among others

Diagnostic Catheters Market Assessment

Diagnostic Catheters Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation By Type: Imaging Catheters (Angiography Catheters, Ultrasound Catheters, OCT Catheters, And Electrophysiology Catheters) and Non-Imaging Catheters (Pressure & Hemodynamic Monitoring Catheters and Temperature Monitoring Catheters)

Imaging Catheters (Angiography Catheters, Ultrasound Catheters, OCT Catheters, And Electrophysiology Catheters) and Non-Imaging Catheters (Pressure & Hemodynamic Monitoring Catheters and Temperature Monitoring Catheters)

Market Segmentation By Application: Cardiology, Urology, Neurology, and Others

Cardiology, Urology, Neurology, and Others

Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Imaging & Diagnostic Centers, and Others

Hospitals, Imaging & Diagnostic Centers, and Others

Market Segmentation By Geography : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of World

: , , , and Rest of World Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Which MedTech key players in the diagnostic catheters market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Diagnostic Catheters Companies

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Diagnostic Catheters Market 7 Diagnostic Catheters Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Diagnostic Catheters Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

Interested in knowing the diagnostic catheters market by 2027? Click to get a snapshot of the Diagnostic Catheters Market Trends

Related Reports

Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market

Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key cardiac biomarkers testing companies, including Beckman Coulter, Inc, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Abbott, among others.

Angio Suites Market

Angio Suites Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key angio suites companies, including Siemens, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Lam Vascular and Associates, Hitachi, Ltd., ESAOTE SPA, IMRIS, Onex Corporation, among others.

Intracardiac Echocardiography Devices Market

Intracardiac Echocardiography Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key intracardiac echocardiography devices companies, including Medtronic, Infraredx, Inc., Stryker, among others.

Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market

Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices companies, including Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Avanos Medical, among others.

Cardiac Resynchronization (CRT) Therapy Market

Cardiac Resynchronization (CRT) Therapy Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key cardiac resynchronization (CRT) therapy companies, including Abbott, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, BIOTRONIK, among others.

Implantable Cardiac Monitors (ICM) Market

Implantable Cardiac Monitors (ICM) Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key implantable cardiac monitors (ICM) companies, including Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Tay-sachs Disease Or Gm2 Gangliosidosis Market | Onycholysis Market | Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market | Chemotherapy-induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market | Global Electrophysiology Devices Market | Anaphylaxis Market | Atherectomy Devices Market | Helicobacter Pylori Infections Market | Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment Market | Androgenetic Alopecia Market | Allergic Rhinitis Market | Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Market | Chronic Inflammtory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Market | Colorectal Cancer Crc Market | Opioid Induced Constipation Market | Vertigo Market | Bone Anchored Hearing Systems Market | Wound Closure Devices Market | Hip Replacement Devices Market | Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market | Egfr Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market | Helicobacter Pylori Infection Market | Hyperkalemia Market | Polycythemia Market Neurostimulation Devices Market | Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Market | Ventilator Market | Cerebral Aneurysm Market | Alpha Antitrypsin Market | Binge Eating Disorder Market | Bunion Market | Concussions Market Size | Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market | Healthcare Due Diligence Services | Minimal Residual Disease Market | Hypertrophic Scar Market | Lung Fibrosis Market | Anterior Uveitis Market | 22q11.2 deletion syndrome Market | X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa (XLRP) Market | Acute Radiation Syndrome Market | Alpha-1 Protease Inhibitor Deficiency Market | Androgenetic Alopecia Market | Hyperlipidemia Market | Cardiotoxicity Market | Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market | Fatty Acid Oxidation Disorders (FAODs) Market | Androgen Insensitivity Syndrome Market | Emphysema Market | Canaloplasty Market | Dravet Syndrome Market | Celiac Disease Market | Chlamydia Infections Market | Syphilis Market | Renal Tubular Acidosis Market | Palmoplantar Pustulosis (PPP) Market | Aplastic Anemia Market | Bacterial Pneumonia Market | B cell Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Market | B cell Lymphomas Market | Behcets Disease Market Neoantigen-based Personalized Cancer therapeutic Vaccines Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast—by 2035 | Glioblastoma Market

Related Healthcare Blogs

Upcoming Cardiovascular Diseases Drugs

Key Companies in the Cardiology Segment

Heart Failure Market

Top Cardiac Devices in the Market

Related Healthcare Services

Healthcare Consulting

Healthcare Competitive Intelligence Services

Healthcare Asset Prioritization Services

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Connect with us on LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Additionally, get in touch with our business executive to explore @ Healthcare Due Diligence Services

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+1(919)321-6187

https://www.delveinsight.com/medical-devices

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP