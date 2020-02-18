The Froebe Group and Manila Typesetting Company Announce Strategic Alliance

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Froebe Group (TFG) and Manila Typesetting Company (MTC) are pleased to announce they have entered into a global strategic alliance, combining TFG's industry leading editorial services with MTC's world-class, technology-led composition and data conversion services.

"We operate with a long-term perspective and a passion for achieving results," said Troy Froebe, CEO of TFG. "With MTC, we are more confident than ever that we can help publishers make an impact. This enables us to offer tailored workflows best suited for each project."

The partnership merges TFG's product development and project management skills with MTC's quality end-to-end services, including complex typesetting for technical journals and books. The full integration of resources allows both companies to meet the demands of academic and trade publishers by offering cost-effective and transparent solutions.

"We were pleased to discover that TFG shares our commitment to quality," remarked Paul Hartley, CEO of MTC. "Forging an alliance with their U.S. office allows clients greater flexibility and guarantees a full-service experience that our competitors cannot match."

About The Froebe Group

The Froebe Group specializes in the management of editorial services for legal and educational publishers. Since 2009, the New York-based firm has worked with leading scholarly and professional publishers, including American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA), Kaplan Publishing, Springer Publishing, and Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

For information about The Froebe Group, visit http://www.froebegroup.com.

About Manila Typesetting Company

Manila Typesetting Company specializes in composition and data conversion services for academic and STM organizations. Since its founding in 2007 by Paul Hartley and Michael Angless, MTC has worked with diverse publishers around the world, including the British Academy, CRC Press (Taylor & Francis), the Institution of Civil Engineers, and Sydney University Press.

For information about Manila Typesetting Company, visit http://www.mtcstm.com.

