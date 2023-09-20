The French Fries Market Is Set To Reach $18.5 Billion In 2027, Fueled By Escalating Demand For Ready-To-Eat Food - By The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per The Business Research Company's French Fries Global Market Report 2023, the global french fries market is experiencing a sizzling rise, with its size projected to surge from $13.37 billion in 2022 to $14.30 billion in 2023, marking a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This upward trend is expected to persist, propelling the market size to an impressive $18.54 billion in 2027, with a CAGR of 6.7%. A key catalyst for the french fries market growth is the surging demand for ready-to-eat products, which are redefining convenience in the culinary world.

The Rise of Ready-to-Eat

Ready-to-eat products have emerged as culinary superheroes, simplifying meal preparation while offering a variety of tempting options. Consumers are increasingly drawn to the convenience of ready-to-eat foods, including French fries. This trend is gaining momentum due to the unparalleled ease these products bring to the table. For instance, recent data from The Soft Copy indicates a 20% surge in sales of ready-to-eat food products, with sales jumping from 50% in 2022 to an impressive 70% in 2023. The demand for ready-to-eat products is on the rise, and French fries are at the forefront of this transformation.

Competitive Landscape

The global french fries market exhibits concentration, with a handful of dominant players steering the course. In 2022, the top ten competitors collectively accounted for 36.73% of the total french fries market. Leading the pack was McCain Foods Limited, securing a substantial 13.85% french fries market share, followed closely by Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., Farm Frites International B.V., JR. Simplot Company, The Kraft Heinz Company, Aviko B.V., Checkers Rally's, Albert Bartlett and Sons, Agristo N.V., and Agrarfrost.

The Era of Robotic Precision

Innovation in food preparation is transforming the french fries landscape. Companies are increasingly adopting robots to elevate efficiency, trim labor costs, and maintain consistent food quality. Robots ensure a standardized product with every serving. For instance, in October 2022, Miso Robotics Inc., a US-based pioneer in AI-driven culinary robots, introduced the Flippy 2 robot. This innovative robot streamlines the deep-frying process for items like french fries and onions. Guided by cameras and artificial intelligence, it retrieves frozen French fries from the freezer, expertly fries them, and serves them ready-to-eat with precision, all under the watchful eye of a robotic arm.

French Fries Market Segmentation

The global french fries market is segmented into:

Product: Fresh, Frozen. Distribution Channel: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online, Distributors, Direct Purchase. End-Use: Food Service, Retail.

Within the market segments, the frozen french fries segment stands out, poised to generate $4,376.2 million in global annual sales by 2027.

Regional Dynamics

In 2022, North America took the lead in the french fries market, capturing a substantial 44.8% of the total market share, followed by Western Europe and other regions. The fastest-growing regions in the french fries market are expected to be South America and the Middle East.

