The Following People have been Appointed as Members of SciBase Holding's Nominating Committee for the Annual General Meeting in 2020

Frederick Johansson (representing SEB Venture Capital,

Filip Petersson (SEB pensionsstiftelse),

Christer Jönsson (Fouriertransform),

Tord Lendau (Chairman of the Board).

The appointments have been made in accordance with the instructions regarding principles for the appointment of the company nominating committee which were determined at the Annual General Meeting of SciBase Holding on May 16, 2019.

The Annual General Meeting of SciBase Holding AB (publ) will be held on May 14, 2020 in Stockholm.

Shareholders who wish to have an item considered at the Annual General Meeting can submit a request to the Board to this effect. Such a request for an item to be considered is to be sent to SciBase Holding AB (publ), Att: Chairman of the Board, Box 3337, 103 67 Stockholm, and must have been received by the Board no later than seven weeks before the Annual General Meeting, or otherwise in such good time that the matter, where necessary, can be included in the notice to attend the Annual General Meeting.

Stockholm, November 8, 2019



SciBase Holding AB (publ)

For more information, please contact:

Tord Lendau, Chairmain of the board, phone +46-(0)-70-810-01-67

Michael Colérus, CFO, phone +46-70-341-34-72

Certified Advisor (CA):

Avanza

Tel: +46-8-409-421-20

Email: corp@avanza.se

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase AB is a Swedish medical technology company, headquartered in Stockholm that has developed and sells a unique point-of-care device for evaluation of skin disorders such as skin cancer and atopic dermatitis. Its first product, Nevisense, helps doctors to detect malignant melanoma, the most dangerous type of skin cancer. Further development has led to Nevisense also being used as a tool to assess the skin barrier and inflammation. SciBase was founded by Stig Ollmar, Associate Professor at The Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. Nevisense is based on substantial research and has achieved excellent results in the largest clinical study ever conducted on the detection of malignant melanoma. Nevisense is CE marked in Europe, has TGA approval in Australia and an FDA approval (PMA) in the United States. Nevisense is based on a method called Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS), which uses the varying electrical properties of human tissue to categorize cellular structures and thereby detect malignancies and abnormalities. SciBase is listed on First North Growth Market ("SCIB"). Further information is available at www.scibase.com..

