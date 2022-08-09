The Flex Seal Family of Products Arrive to South Africa, now available at HomeMark

WESTON, Fla., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Flex Seal® Family of Products is now available in South Africa. Flex Seal is a United States-based, global corporation widely known for its innovative rubberized sealants, tapes, and adhesives. The company began expanding internationally in 2012, and today, The Flex Seal Family of Products can be found at major retailers in nearly 40 countries worldwide.

"We're excited to bring Flex Seal®, Flex Tape®, and Flex Glue® to South Africa in HomeMark stores," said Phil Swift, CEO, Inventor, and Spokesman for The Flex Seal Family of Products. "These versatile products are perfect for stopping leaks fast, weatherizing your home, DIY projects, and a whole lot more."

The Flex Seal Family of Products are essential for helping to protect your home and property. These super-strong, waterproof products create a water-tight seal, making them an excellent choice for weatherizing and protecting your home from excessive moisture.

Flex Seal®, Flex Tape®, and Flex Glue® are available now at HomeMark stores throughout South Africa.

About The Flex Seal Family of Products

Swift Response, LLC is the distributor and marketer of The Flex Seal® Family of Products. Founded in 2011, the company provides a variety of DIY home repair and maintenance products specializing in waterproofing, adhesive, bonding, and sealing.

