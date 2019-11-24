A dialogue between the cultural city "Jinan" and international fashion design masters

By Jinan Municipal Government & the Asian Couture Federation (ACF)

To create a new platform for Jinan international fashion and to promote the local textile and clothing industry, one of the five major pillar industries of Shandong province

JINAN, China, Nov. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The first Jinan in Style International Fashion Week (November 19 to 21, 2019) hosted by the Jinan Municipal Government and the Asian Couture Federation (ACF) has been successfully held in Jinan International Fashion Creative Center, Shandong, China. This is the first couture fashion week hosted by the ACF in China with six couturiers all of whom are world-class design masters gathered in Jinan. With a focus on building a platform for global fashion design innovators, the event celebrates the borderless nature of creativity and seeks to promote the revival and flourishing of traditional culture and artisan skills in the contemporary era.