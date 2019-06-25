The Family Office Landscape - A Forever Moving Target at Anthony Ritossa's 9th Global Family Office Investment Summit Under the High Patronage of HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco

In keeping with the Ritossa tradition, the elite family offices, prominent business owners, Sheikhs, Royal Families, Private Investment Companies, International Business Executives, Sovereign Wealth Funds, and Industry Professionals from throughout Europe, the Middle East and around the globe convened at the Fairmont Monte-Carlo under the High Patronage of His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco.

A crowd-pleasing talk by Formula 1 World Champion and Monaco resident Nico Rosberg proved to be a highlight and he received a standing ovation for his comments on transitioning from World Formula 1 Champion in 2016 with Mercedes AMG Petronas, Monaco, to head of the Nico Rosberg Family Office dedicated to improving the world through activities such as his Greentech Festival in Berlin. His presentation was part of the session entitled "Iconic Monaco Family Offices At Work" moderated by SVG Hon. Consul Giuseppe Ambrosio, President of the Monaco Single & Multi Family Office Association.

Importantly, The Knights Society of Elviña, formed to exalt the British and Spanish chivalric values that favored the triumph in the Battle of Elviña during the Spanish War of Independence, named Sir Anthony Ritossa as a Knight. He is now one of only 55 members of the limited society that recognizes a select group of political class, nobility, royalty as well as great writers and entrepreneurs under the Royal Patronage of His Highness Mahmoud Salah Al Din Assaf.

SVG Hon. Consul Giuseppe Ambrosio, President of the Monaco Single & Multi Family Office Association and a fellow philanthropist, presented seven prestigious award to honour select recipients for their contributions to our global society and the family office community.

Family Office Lifetime Achievement in Philanthropy 2019 Award – Presented to His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco to recognize his Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation which addresses our planet's alarming environmental situation by supporting initiatives of public and private organizations, in the fields of research and studies, technological innovation and socially aware practices. This prestigious award was presented to Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou in 2018 and is intended to honour stellar philanthropic accomplishments on a global level.

Family Office Shipping and Yachting 2019 Award – Presented to Manfredi Lefrevre d'Ovidio, Chairman, Heritage Group and Silversea Cruises, Monaco.

Family Office Private Debt 2019 Award – Presented to Evgene Denisenko, Managing Director, Apolis, Monaco.

Family Office Social Responsibility 2019 Award – Presented to Kerry E. Adler. As Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of SkyPower, the leading global developer, owner and operator of large utility-scale solar projects with an active presence in over 36 countries and multibillion dollar electricity contracts, he is recognized as one of the early pioneers of solar energy and a leading authority on renewable energy around the world. (The 2018 award was presented to Guido Giannotta of Ferrero.) Presented to Ferrero and collected by Guido Giannotta.

Family Office Innovation in Private Equity with Impact 2019 Award – Presented to Mungo Parks, Chairman of Innovator Capital and Co-Founder of CleanEquity, Monaco.

Family Office Enlightened Governance 2019 Award – Presented to Mohamed Al Ali, CEO & Advisor, Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum International Investments Enterprise, UAE.

Family Office Asset Manager 2019 Award – presented to Michael S. Young, CEO of Mediatrix Capital, Inc., The Bahamas, as his second consecutive award.

"I am humbled by the tremendous success our Summits continue to enjoy. It is an honour to be able to further cooperation and collaboration between European families and their counterparts in the Middle East, the United States, Asia and Latin America by presenting an opportunity for leading family offices to meet in a private, invitation-only, confidential and closed-door environment," said Anthony Ritossa, Chairman of Ritossa Family Office, a family business dating back 600 years to the Venetian Empire in Europe.

"This is the third time that Monaco has hosted this important Summit and the 9th time this Summit has been held around the world. Every time, it is larger and larger and the quality of the attendees is better and better. This year we had at least five continents represented and all attendees are all to be commended for their tremendous accomplishments, including shared vision, values and passion for the environment and sustainability. The greatest asset of this event is the quality of family offices attending and Anthony, myself and our Summit Advisory Board are committed to protecting these assets for the future," said SVG Hon. Consul Giuseppe Ambrosio, President of the Monaco Single & Multi Family Office Association.

"The Summit is a good mix of families, of products and services. This sharing of current activities, and future trends is very important in such gatherings as a vehicle to move forward through the balance of 2019," said H.R.H. Prince Michel de Yougoslavie, Grandson of King Umberto of Italy & Prince Paul of Yugoslavia, Monaco.

"The 9th Global Family Office Summit event in Monaco was a great achievement for Anthony Ritossa, local & international partners, and everyone who participated. Attendees traveled from all over the world for high level discussions regarding strategic partnerships that are changing the world. Phenomenal days with Multi billions in deals signed during the event. East Meets West is a theme that will continue for future Summits and we look forward to hosting the group in Dubai in November," said Mohamed Al Ali, CEO & Advisor, Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum International Investments Enterprise, UAE.

"The Ritossa Family Office Summit greatly surpassed my expectations. Anthony and his team put together an agenda filled with timely and thought provoking topics combined with outstanding panelists. It was an incredible way to meet and network with so many interesting and successful people from around the world and at the same time to make new friends," H.S.H. Prince Hermann zu Leiningen, Grandson of King Boris III of Bulgaria and Grandduchess Maria of Russia and Managing Director, Family Office Investments of Royal Bank of Canada.

Among the events and topics that were top of mind included:

Great Wealth is Created and Destroyed by Human Beings – Families must communicate about important topics, including monetary wealth, in order to move forward. Throughout history, families will struggle and have challenges yet they must stay connected, find a safe space and understand their shared vision.

Technology is the Answer - Families are comfortable with and understand technology, its moving parts and its broad spectrum, and are now delving into new areas referred to as Deep Tech. This is the future and is used to combine different technologies to solve some of mankind's biggest challenges such as longevity and inequality, according to Nick Ayton, Founder and CEO of Chainstarter and a family office advisor.

Sustainability, Impact + ESG Themes in High Demand - Investors increasingly seek returns that align with doing good for the world and are eager to embrace such opportunities, especially when they incorporate artificial intelligence, machine learning and ESG metrics. Next generation investors, in particular, view this as essential to the future of our society.

Invest in Oneself + The Family– In addition to investing our money, it is essential to invest in oneself and in the family in order to make continued wise decisions. Family stewardship and philanthropy is integral to family governance and the preservation of human capital. Practicing gratitude improves family-business balance.

Elite Investor Insights – Among the investment themes favoured by Summit speakers are: IoT/artificial intelligence/machine FinTech and lending, technology, healthcare, ecommerce, education, aquaculture, entertainment, disruption, start-ups, venture, alternative assets, real estate, solar power, art, clean energy, and digital assets.

For details on future events and the invitation-only 10th Global Family Office Investment Summit in Dubai, Nov. 23-25, 2019, please contact info@DubaiSummit.org

Media Contact:

Charlotte Luer

+1-239-404-6785

cluer@ljhfm.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/928251/Ritossa_Family_Office.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/928252/Ritossa_Family_Office.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/928253/Ritossa_Family_Office.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/928254/Ritossa_Family_Office.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/928255/Ritossa_Family_Office.jpg

SOURCE Ritossa Family Office