The Evolving Market Dynamics of B-cell Lymphomas: Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma, Follicular Lymphoma, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Mantle Cell Lymphoma, Marginal Zone Lymphoma, Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia, and Burkitt Lymphoma | DelveInsight

B-cell lymphoma, a subtype of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, stands as the leading cancer diagnosis in the United States, comprising 85% of all cases. This cancer targets the lymphatic system, encompassing lymph nodes, vessels, and related tissues responsible for fluid transportation within the body. The outlook for B-cell lymphoma patients has been steadily improving, thanks to ongoing research aimed at discovering more effective treatment methods.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B-cell lymphoma is a diverse group of blood cancers that originate from abnormal B lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell crucial for the immune system. These lymphomas can manifest in various forms, including non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and Hodgkin's lymphoma, each with its unique characteristics. B-cell lymphomas arise when B cells undergo mutations that lead to uncontrolled growth and the formation of tumors within lymph nodes and other lymphoid tissues. The symptoms and severity of B-cell lymphoma can vary widely, but they often include swollen lymph nodes, fatigue, night sweats, and unexplained weight loss. Effective treatments for B-cell lymphoma may encompass chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy, and stem cell transplantation, with a specific approach tailored to the subtype and stage of the disease. Early diagnosis and advances in medical research have improved the prognosis for many individuals with B-cell lymphoma, offering hope for better outcomes and quality of life.

DelveInsight has recently released a series of epidemiology-based market reports focusing on B-cell lymphoma including Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma, Follicular Lymphoma, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Mantle Cell Lymphoma, Marginal Zone Lymphoma, Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia, and Burkitt Lymphoma. These reports include a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, historical and forecasted patient pool, emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and historical and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032 segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Additionally, the reports feature exhaustive analysis of prominent companies working with their emerging candidates in different stages of clinical development. Let's deep dive into the assessment of these B-cell lymphoma markets individually.

Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) Market

Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) stands as the most prevalent subtype of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), originating from the transformation of B-lymphocytes. This cancer type takes root in both germinal center and post-germinal center B-cells. As per DelveInsight estimates, total incident cases of DLBCL in the 7MM were assessed to be ~73K in 2021, and are expected to increase during the study period (2019–2032). Among the 7MM, the US accounted for the highest incidence cases of DLBCL, followed by EU4 and the UK, and Japan.

DLBCL treatment typically starts soon after diagnosis with the goal of achieving a long-lasting remission or cure. The primary approach involves a combination of chemotherapy and a monoclonal antibody targeting CD20. The most commonly used chemotherapy regimen for DLBCL is R-CHOP, which includes rituximab, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine, and prednisone, administered in 21-day cycles. In some cases, etoposide can be added to the R-CHOP regimen, forming a combination known as R-EPOCH. Radiation therapy may also be considered. Many DLBCL patients achieve remission following initial treatment, but for those whose disease becomes treatment-resistant (refractory) or reoccurs (relapses), alternative therapies may prove effective.

As per DelveInsight analysis, the DLBCL market size in the 7MM was USD 3.7 billion in 2021 and the highest market share was captured by the US. The rise in DLBCL market growth throughout the forecasted timeframe can be attributed to the growing pipeline of candidates dedicated to enhancing DLBCL recovery therapies. Over the past few years, the FDA has endorsed seven novel treatments within the relapsed/refractory DLBCL category, spanning a range of modalities such as CAR-T therapies, small molecules, monoclonal antibodies, and antibody-drug conjugates.

Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Pipeline Therapies and Companies

Epcoritamab: AbbVie and Genmab

Zilovertamab vedotin: Merck

Glofitamab: Roche

Plamotamab: Xencor and Janssen

Enzastaurin (DB102): Denovo Biopharma

Mivavotinib: Calithera Biosciences

Maveropepimut-S: IMV

LUNSUMIO (mosunetuzumab): Roche and Biogen

Obe-cel: Autolus Therapeutics

ALLO-501A: Allogene Therapeutics

YTB323: Novartis

Zamtocabtagene autoleucel (MB-CART2019.1): Miltenyi Biomedicine

Odronextamab (REGN1979): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Debio 1562: Debiopharm

ADCETRIS (Brentuximab Vedotin): Seagen/Takeda

Magrolimab: Gilead Sciences

IMFINZI (durvalumab): AstraZeneca

CALQUENCE (acalabrutinb): AstraZeneca

Follicular Lymphoma Market

Follicular lymphoma, a subtype of low-grade non-Hodgkin lymphoma, stands out as the most frequently encountered variety. It materializes when white blood cells clump together, resulting in the formation of lumps within the lymph nodes or organs. The process of an indolent lymphoma evolving into an aggressive non-Hodgkin's lymphoma is described as transformation. As per the assessment done by DelveInsight, the incident population of follicular lymphoma in the 7MM countries was estimated to be 36K cases in 2020.

Follicular lymphoma treatment options encompass CAR T cell therapies, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy, and stem cell transplants. Patients diagnosed with early-stage follicular lymphoma (Ann Arbor stages I or II) may receive radiation therapy as a standalone treatment or in combination with chemotherapy. Those with advanced-stage disease are typically initiated with chemoimmunotherapy, which involves chemotherapy alongside anti-CD20 antibodies. Commonly employed antibodies in this context include rituximab (Rituxan) and obinutuzumab (Gazyva), both of which specifically target follicular lymphoma cells. For elderly patients without organ dysfunction, rituximab alone may be a suitable treatment option.

As per DelveInsight analysis, the follicular lymphoma market size in the seven major markets was USD 1.4 billion in 2020. The dynamics of the follicular lymphoma market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the rise in the number of healthcare spending across the world. Key players, such as Genentech, NeoImmuneTech, AstraZeneca, Takeda, and others are involved in developing drugs for transformed follicular lymphoma.

Follicular Lymphoma Pipeline Therapies and Companies

DRL_RI (Proposed rituximab biosimilar) with MabThera: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited/Parexel

Ibrutinib: Janssen Research & Development, LLC/Pharmacyclics LLC.

Lenalidomide Plus Rituximab: Celgene

Epcoritamab: AbbVie/Genmab

Tisagenlecleucel: Novartis

Abexinostat: Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Parsaclisib: Incyte Corporation

Nivolumab: Bristol-Myers Squibb

EO2463: Enterome

Betalutin: Nordic Nanovector

CTX112: CRISPR Therapeutics

IGM-2323: IGM Biosciences, Inc.

BGB-16673: BeiGene

Tazemetostat: Epizyme, Inc./Ipsen

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Market

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) is a type of blood cancer that primarily affects the lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell crucial for the immune system. CLL is characterized by the gradual accumulation of abnormal lymphocytes in the blood and bone marrow. It is considered a chronic form of leukemia because it progresses slowly, often with minimal or no symptoms in the early stages. CLL is the most common form of leukemia in adults, particularly in Western countries. Its prevalence tends to increase with age, with the majority of cases diagnosed in individuals over 60.

The treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia typically involves a carefully tailored approach, as the course of the disease can vary from person to person. Treatment decisions are often based on the stage and progression of CLL, as well as the individual's overall health and preferences. Some patients with early-stage CLL may not require immediate treatment and are instead monitored closely through a strategy known as "watchful waiting." When treatment is necessary, options include chemotherapy, targeted therapies, immunotherapy, and, in some cases, stem cell transplantation.

As per DelveInsight analysis, the chronic lymphocytic leukemia market is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR by 2032. In recent years, the CLL market has witnessed a shift towards more targeted therapies, including BTK inhibitors and B-cell receptor pathway inhibitors. These novel treatments offer improved efficacy and reduced side effects, transforming the landscape of CLL management. Moreover, the growing understanding of CLL's genetic and molecular characteristics has paved the way for personalized medicine, enabling healthcare providers to tailor treatments to individual patients.

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline Therapies and Companies

Oncoquest-CLL vaccine: XEME Biopharma Inc.

GA101: Pharmacyclics LLC.

Ibrutinib: Pharmacyclics LLC.

Acalabrutinib in Combination With ACP-319: Acerta Pharma BV

Xembify: Grifols Therapeutics LLC

EGFRt/19-28z/4-1BBL CAR T cells: Juno Therapeutics, Inc.

ABBV-319: AbbVie

Acalabrutinib: AstraZeneca/Parexel

VIP152: Vincerx Pharma, Inc.

LOXO-305: Loxo Oncology, Inc.

Panzyga: Octapharma

ACP-196: Acerta Pharma BV

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Market

Mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) represents a rare and aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), originating from B Lymphocytes located in the mantle zone. These atypical B cells tend to congregate in lymph nodes or organs, potentially forming tumors and disrupting the normal functioning of the lymphatic system or the afflicted organ. According to DelveInsight's analysis, mantle cell lymphoma frequency is usually higher in males than in females.

The treatment of mantle cell lymphoma relies on a variety of factors, such as the disease stage, the patient's age, and their overall health. MCL is typically diagnosed at an advanced stage, necessitating treatment for the majority of patients. Although MCL poses treatment challenges, significant advancements have been made in finding novel therapeutic options. The primary recommended strategies for managing this cancer include Active Surveillance, Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, and Transplantation.

The dynamics of the mantle cell lymphoma market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, rising awareness of the diseases, incremental healthcare spending across the world, and the expected launch of emerging therapies during the forecast period of 2023–2032. Companies across the globe are working towards the development of new treatment therapies for mantle cell lymphoma.

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Therapies and Companies

Acalabrutinib in combination with BR: Acerta Pharma BV/AstraZeneca

ACP-196 (acalabrutinib): Acerta Pharma BV

BGB-11417: BeiGene

PRGN-3007: Precigen, Inc

Tazemetostat Pill: Epizyme, Inc.

TGR-1202: TG Therapeutics, Inc.

IKS03: Iksuda Therapeutics Ltd.

L-Bcl-2 antisense oligonucleotide: Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.

Zanubrutinib: BeiGene

MB-106: Mustang Bio

TL-895: Telios Pharma, Inc.

Zilovertamab vedotin: VelosBio Inc.

Marginal Zone Lymphoma Market

Marginal Zone Lymphoma (MZL), a subset of non-Hodgkin lymphomas (NHL) with a typically slow-growing course, comprises about 5‒17% of all NHL cases. MZL is further categorized into three subtypes, with extranodal MZL being the most prevalent (50‒70%), followed by splenic MZL (20%) and nodal MZL (10%). As per the assessment done by DelveIsnight, the total incident population of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) in the 7MM was estimated to be ~181K in 2022. Out of these the total incident population of MZL in the 7MM in 2022 was observed to be ~23K.

The selection of treatment for patients with marginal zone lymphoma is contingent upon factors such as the disease type, stage, and location. According to lymphoma organizations, MZL can be categorized into three distinct subtypes: MALT/extranodal, nodal MZL, and splenic MZL. The overall MZL treatment market is classified into three segments based on the progression of therapies, namely first-line, second-line, and third-line therapies. First-line treatment primarily involves supportive therapies, including rituximab monotherapy, R-CHOP/R-CVP regimens, rituximab combined with bendamustine, cytotoxic chemotherapy, antiviral therapy for hepatitis C infection, and the administration of antibiotics/PPIs.

As per DelveInsight analysis, the marginal zone lymphoma market is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR by 2032. In recent years, an improved understanding of the complex pathobiology of MZLs has resulted in the development of novel treatment strategies. Private and government organizations have taken certain initiatives to raise awareness about the disease. With the lifestyle change, the patient pool of MZL has been increased drastically. MZL has been associated with immune system dysregulation as a result of sustained immune stimulation from chronic infections or autoimmune disorders. Furthermore, the researchers are mainly focused on the specific treatment of MZL. So, because of the increase in the side effects and less efficacious drugs, the demand for specific therapy also increases.

Marginal Zone Lymphoma Pipeline Therapies and Companies

Loncastuximab tesirine: ADC Therapeutics S.A.

Rituximab plus Venetoclax: AbbVie

EO2463: Enterome

Axicabtagene ciloleucel: Gilead Sciences

Cirmtuzumab plus Ibrutinib: Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc/Pharmacyclics LLC.

L-Bcl-2 antisense oligonucleotide: Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.

BGB-16673: BeiGene

Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Market

Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia is a relatively uncommon B-cell lymphoma characterized by its slow growth. It accounts for less than 2% of non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma cases and is sometimes referred to as lymphoplasmacytic lymphoma (LPL) due to the presence of a monoclonal IgM paraprotein. According to DelveInsight's analysis, the total Incident population of Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia in the 7MM was estimated to be more than 3K in 2020.

Imbruvica (ibrutinib), developed by Janssen/AbbVie, marked a groundbreaking achievement as the first drug to receive approval for treating adults with Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia. Since its introduction, this innovative medication has been administered to over 200,000 patients worldwide across various approved indications. This includes more than 5,300 Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia patients in the United States. Imbruvica belongs to the class of small molecule inhibitors targeting BTK, a pivotal protein in the development of this condition. In 2015, Imbruvica received the green light from both the FDA and the European Commission for use in adult Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia patients.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals' Velcade (bortezomib) received approval from Japan's PMDA in 2019 for the treatment of multiple myeloma, mantle cell lymphoma, primary macroglobulinemia, and lymphoplasmacytic lymphoma. This drug acts as a reversible inhibitor of the chymotrypsin-like activity of the 26S proteasome in mammalian cells. Although it's available in Japan, Velcade is currently undergoing clinical trials in Europe and the United States for its potential use in Waldenström's macroglobulinemia

As per DelveInsight analysis, the Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia market size in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan was found to be more than USD 130 million in 2020. DelveInsight's analysts estimate that the Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia market is expected to show positive growth, mainly attributed to increased incidence and the anticipated launch of novel therapies during the forecast period (2019–2032).

Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Pipeline Therapies and Companies

BGB-11417: BeiGene

Dasatinib: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Ibrutinib + Venetoclax: AbbVie/Pharmacyclics LLC.

APG2575: Ascentage Pharma Group Inc.

Acalabrutinib (ACP-196): Acerta Pharma BV

LP-168: Newave Pharmaceutical Inc

Nemtabrutinib: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

Zanubrutinib: BeiGene

PSB202: Qilu Puget Sound Biotherapeutics (dba Sound Biologics)

NX-2127: Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

Burkitt Lymphoma Market

Burkitt lymphoma constitutes a relatively small portion of all non-Hodgkin lymphoma cases, accounting for approximately 1-5%. It exhibits a higher incidence among individuals of Caucasian descent compared to those of African or Asian heritage. Additionally, Burkitt lymphoma is more commonly diagnosed in males than in females. The average age at diagnosis for Burkitt lymphoma is 6 years, and the sporadic form of the disease is primarily localized to North America and Europe, with a median age of diagnosis at 45. According to DelveInsight's analysis, males are more affected than females, in the case of Burkitt lymphoma.

The primary aim of Burkitt lymphoma treatment is to achieve a cure and maintain long-term control over the lymphoma. This involves managing symptoms, preventing their spread to other body parts, and minimizing the risk of recurrence. The choice of treatment is determined by various factors, including the lymphoma's stage, symptomatology, impact on daily life, overall health, and LDH levels. In 2021, the FDA granted approval to the first and only targeted drug therapy that is currently being used for the treatment of Burkitt lymphoma. The approval was granted to rituximab in combination with chemotherapy for pediatric patients with previously untreated, advanced stage, Burkitt lymphoma.

As per DelveInsight analysis, the Burkitt lymphoma market is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR by 2032. The emerging drugs for Burkitt lymphoma shall impact the market size significantly, considering the pipeline with a variety of therapeutic classes in the periphery. At present, there are a decent number of biologics and drugs under investigation for the treatment of Burkitt lymphoma.

Burkitt Lymphoma Pipeline Therapies and Companies

Nivolumab and Lenalidomide: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Brexucabtagene Autoleucel: Gilead Sciences

XmAb13676: Xencor, Inc.

