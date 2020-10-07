The Elite Cars® Has Arrived To The Capital

ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the leading luxury car dealerships in the UAE, The Elite Cars® has made a mark in the automotive industry through its impeccable customer service and wide-range of iconic marques.

With their continuous success and the constant patronage they receive from their clientele, The Elite Cars® is proud and ecstatic to extend their reach to the UAE's capital – Abu Dhabi, where prestige and grandeur are evident.