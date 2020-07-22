The Elevating Demand for Good Quality Labeling across Rainbow of Applications to Invite Growth on Horizon of Thermal Transfer Labels Market, TMR predicts CAGR of 5.5% between 2019 and 2025

- The fulfillment of marketing objectives in an efficient manner by the use of thermal transfer labels may ring the bells of growth for the global thermal transfer labels market

- Developing countries like India and China may serve as hotspots of growth for the thermal transfer labels market due to the growing retail market sector

ALBANY, N.Y., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The efficiency of thermal transfer labels, when compared to other labels in diverse aspects, may bring exponential growth for the thermal transfer labels market during the forecast period of 2019-2025. The thermal transfer labels market may garner considerable momentum on the back of technological advancements throughout the printing industry. Digital printing technology used for printing thermal transfer labels may help in enhancing the image quality and invite great growth prospects.

Based on the aforementioned parameters, the global thermal transfer labels market was valued at ~US$ 2 bn in 2019 and is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% across the forecast period of 2019-2025 according to the analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR).

The increasing adoption of thermal transfer labels across various end-user industries like food and beverages, industrial goods and products, retail labels, tracking, logistics and transportation, healthcare, and others may serve as robust pillars of growth for the thermal transfer labels market between 2019 and 2025.

Thermal Transfer Labels Market: Major Insights

The demand for barcodes to streamline the process and tracking of shipments may garner expansive growth for the thermal transfer labels market during the forecast period

Supportive government policies to serve as a prominent growth generator for the thermal transfer labels market

Demand for thermal transfer labels in the healthcare sector is observing impressive growth; these labels are mainly used for patient ID systems, leading to minimal medical errors

Developing economies like India and China have a large base of retail markets, which can help in the growth of the thermal transfer labels market; this aspect underpins a good growth rate for the thermal transfer labels market

Thermal Transfer Labels Market: Growth Boosters

Thermal transfer labels play a major role in broadcasting branding and business communication. This aspect may bring great growth prospects for the thermal transfer labels market.

Thermal transfer labels aid in protecting the products from counterfeiting and serve as an important growth propeller for the thermal transfer labels market

The encouragement by various countries to adopt eco-friendly labeling and packaging solutions across almost all industries may help the thermal transfer labels market garner extra stars of growth

The immense expansion of the retail sector across the globe may assist in bringing great growth prospects for the thermal transfer labels market during 2019-2025

Sustainable thermal transfer labels may be the next big thing in the thermal transfer labels market; numerous companies have already started manufacturing and distribution of such labels

How do Regulatory Legislations Restrain Growth of Thermal Transfer Labels Market?

Governments of various countries are implementing regulations on label and packaging regarding information disclosure. The regulatory legislations urge manufacturers in the packaging and labeling sector to strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by them. This aspect limits the scope of marketing objectives of product manufacturers, businesses, or brands. Therefore, it impacts the growth of the thermal transfer labels market in a negative manner.

In addition, information disclosure regulations also affect the design pattern flexibility greatly. Hence, this factor serves as a major growth obstacle for the thermal transfer labels market and limits its growth potential.

The global thermal transfer labels market can be segmented as follows:

By Material

Paper

Polyester

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Others

By Printer Type

Desktop

Industrial

Mobile

By Application

· Food & Beverages

· Healthcare

· Tracking, Logistics, and Transportation

· Industrial Goods & Products

· Semiconductor & Electronics

· Retail Labels

· Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Excl. Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

