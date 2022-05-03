The Electronic Lab Notebook Market to Reach $787.7 Million by 2029-- Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Electronic Lab Notebook Market by Product (Cross-disciplinary, Specific), Technology (Proprietary, Open-source), Channel (Web & Cloud-based, On-premise), End User (Pharmaceutical, Biotech, CROs, Academia Research, F&B) - Global Forecast to 2029,' published by Meticulous Research®, the electronic lab notebook market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2029 to reach $787.7 million by 2029.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=4341

Electronic lab notebooks (ELNs) are laboratory management solutions designed to replace paper lab notebooks. In its most basic form, ELN acts as a page in a paper lab notebook. It offers various advantages like data management, data security, auditing, results interpretation, and collaborations. ELNs replace traditional paper lab notebooks and transform how scientific records are captured. Several ELNs are currently available in the market ranging from solutions supporting specific disciplines to solutions that can be used in different areas.

There are two types of ELNs—cross-disciplinary or multi-disciplinary and specific ELN. The scientists use the cross-disciplinary ELNs while working in multiple disciplines or fields. Web & cloud-based electronic lab notebooks are flexible, highly scalable solutions for capturing, analyzing, managing, and sharing laboratory and research data. ELNs are adopted by biotechnology, academic research, contract research organizations, food & beverages, forensic laboratories, chemicals industry, environmental, petrochemical, and oil & gas industries.

ELNs help biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CROs), academic research institutes, and food & beverage companies, among others, to easily record, manage, access, and share data, leading to process optimization, enhanced data quality, improved regulatory compliance, intellectual property rights protection, effective knowledge management, considerable time savings, and fewer errors.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=4341

The growth of this market is driven by the increasing R&D activities in the life sciences industry, the growing use of automation in laboratories, technological advancements in laboratory informatics solutions, and the rising need to comply with regulatory frameworks. The cost constraints and the reluctance to replace traditional lab notebooks restrain the growth of this market. Additionally, the growing scope of cloud-based ELNs and untapped markets in emerging economies are expected to hold growth opportunities for market stakeholders. However, the interfacing & integration issues and data security & privacy protection concerns are major challenges to the growth of the ELN market.

The COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the electronic lab notebook market as researchers and scientists adopted ELNs to continue their research while working remotely. Pharmaceutical institutions and companies had to expedite research to find a cure against the virus and develop a vaccine, straining researchers and scientists. Using paper to maintain records of large volumes of research data tends to be tedious. ELN simplifies keeping records of experiments and research and makes it easy to access data while working remotely. Moreover, some ELN offers inventory systems that can be integrated with digital laboratory notes, helping researchers to transcribe an experiment without being physically present on-site. Also, ELNs have Emailing capabilities, which helps researchers stay connected and efficiently communicate within the ecosystem. There has been a surge in the adoption of ELNs as laboratories needed to stay productive and maximize research output even during the pandemic. Companies are also focused on launching new products, upgrading existing products for better performance, and offering integration capabilities in ELNs to meet the increasing demand and help researchers and scientists increase efficiency and productivity.

Quick Buy – Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast (2022-2029): https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/14371146

The electronic lab notebook market is segmented on the basis of product (cross-disciplinary ELN and specific ELN), technology (proprietary ELN and open-source ELN), channel (web & cloud-based ELN and on-premise ELN), end user (pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, academic research institutes, food & beverage companies, and others end users), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market shares at the global and regional levels.

Based on product, the cross-disciplinary ELN segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2022. Cross-disciplinary ELNs are also known as generic, multi-purpose, all-purpose, enterprise-wide, inter-disciplinary, and non-specific ELNs. The segment's large share is attributed to the ability of cross-disciplinary ELNs to cater to multiple disciplines for meeting a wide range of scientific needs leading to higher demand.

Based on technology, the proprietary ELN segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2022. Proprietary (closed-source) ELN refers to computer-based software purchased by research laboratories or other organizations for commercial purposes. The source code of proprietary ELNs cannot be viewed or edited. Factors such as more responsive service/support, better security and reliability, frequent availability of new products and upgrades, better usability, and higher demand for closed-source ELNs are expected to drive the growth of this segment.

Based on end user, the pharmaceutical companies segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2022. Pharmaceutical companies are the leading adopters of ELN solutions. These companies are undergoing rapid digital transformation and increasingly adopting disruptive technologies, including lab informatics, to innovate faster, improve cost efficiencies & productivity, ensure rapid & accurate decision making, maintain quality, and ensure regulatory compliance. The segment's large share is mainly attributed to the growing regulatory pressures on pharmaceutical companies to maintain data integrity, validity, and security. Moreover, growing R&D activities and the increasing need to improve laboratory productivity and cost efficiency encourage pharmaceutical companies to invest in ELN solutions.

Geographically, the electronic lab notebook market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, with a further analysis of major countries in these regions. In 2022, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the electronic lab notebook market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period due to accelerated economic growth, growing government focus on digitization and laboratory infrastructure, growing life sciences industry and outsourcing to CROs, growing laboratory automation, and increasing availability and awareness of laboratory solutions.

The report includes a competitive landscape based on an extensive assessment of the geographic presence and key strategic developments of leading market players during 2019–2022. The electronic lab notebook market has witnessed several new product launches, approvals, partnerships & agreements, and acquisitions in recent years.

The key players dominating the electronic lab notebook market are Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Arxspan, LLC (U.S.), Benchling, Inc. (U.S.), Eppendorf AG (Germany), Dassault Systemes SE (France), ID Business Solutions (IDBS) Ltd. (U.K.), KineMatik Inc. (U.S.), Lab-Ally, LLC (U.S.), Labforward GmbH (Germany), Labii Inc. (U.S.), LabArchives, LLC. (U.S.), LabLynx, Inc. (U.S.), LABTrack, LLC. (U.S.), LabWare, Inc. (U.S.), Mestrelab Research, S.L. (Spain), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), and Waters Corporation (U.S.).

Browse in-depth TOC on "Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast (2022-2029)"

99 – Tables

48 – Figures

166 – Pages

click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/electronic-lab-notebook-eln-market-4341

Scope of the Report:

Electronic Lab Notebook Market, by Product

Cross-disciplinary ELN

Specific ELN

Electronic Lab Notebook Market, by Technology

Proprietary ELN

Open-source ELN

Electronic Lab Notebook Market, by Channel

Web & Cloud-based ELN

On-premise ELN

Electronic Lab Notebook Market, by End User

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Academic Research Institutes

Food & Beverage Companies

Others End Users

Electronic Lab Notebook Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe (RoE)

(RoE) Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=4341

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research

Related Reports:

Healthcare Analytics Market by Type (Predictive, Prescriptive), Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Delivery Mode (Cloud), Application (Clinical, RCM, Claims, Fraud, Risk, PHM), End User (Payer, Provider) and Geography- Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/healthcare-analytics-market-3995

Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market by Product and Services (Software, Services), Technology (Machine Learning, NLP), Application (Medical Imaging, Precision Medicine, Patient Management), End User (Hospitals, Patients) —Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/healthcare-artificial-intelligence-market-4937

Laboratory Informatics Market By Product (LIMS, ELN, LES, EDC, ECM, CDMS, SDMS), Component (Services, Software), Delivery (On-premise, Web, Cloud), End User (Pharma, Biotech, MDx, Biobank, CRO, F and B, Oil, Gas, Petroleum, Chemical) - Global Forecast to 2023

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/laboratory-informatics-market-forecast-3945

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/467/electronic-lab-notebook-market-2029

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757980/Meticulous_Research_Logo_1.jpg

SOURCE Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd