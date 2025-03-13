The Dalai Lama wins Gold Mercury Award 2025 For Peace and Sustainability

""I am deeply honoured to receive the Gold Mercury Award for Advancing a Culture of Peace, Non-violence, and Environmental Stewardship, symbolising our shared commitment to a more compassionate and sustainable world. This recognition reminds us of our collective responsibility to foster understanding, wisdom, and environmental harmony", said Tenzin Gyatso, The Dalai Lama.

Rooted in Buddhist philosophy, His Holiness emphasises reverence for all living beings and the deep interdependence between humanity and nature. As a global symbol of non-violence and advocate for the rights of the Tibetan people and the protection of their ecological environment, he continues to inspire individuals, communities, and leaders to foster a more just, peaceful, equitable, and sustainable world.

"His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama's profound commitment to non-violence, compassion, a culture of wisdom, and environmental stewardship has profoundly shaped our global consciousness, and is rooted in our ability to achieve inner peace, wholeheartedness, and sincerity. This is why it is so relevant today." said Nicolas De Santis Cuadra, President of Gold Mercury International.

His Holiness's work and message of global cooperation also highlight the ecological significance of the Tibetan Plateau—often called the world's "Third Pole" due to its vast freshwater reserves. As the source of Asia's major rivers, it holds the largest store of fresh water outside the Arctic and Antarctic, underscoring the urgent need for its protection to ensure planetary sustainability.

The Gold Mercury Award Ceremony will be held in Dharamsala, the home of the Dalai Lama in the Indian Himalayan region, on 31st March 2025, to honour His Holiness in a momentous celebration of his life and legacy.

Founded in 1961, Gold Mercury International is The global governance think tank, dedicated to advancing peace and international cooperation. At the heart of its legacy are the Gold Mercury Awards®—the first global accolades for excellence in Visionary Governance®. Awarded to world leaders, international organisations, and global pioneers. Award recipients include U.S. Presidents Ronald Reagan and Gerald Ford for their diplomatic efforts on nuclear disarmament, President Anwar Sadat of Egypt, Prof. Robert Gallo for discovering HIV as the cause of AIDS, and organisations like UNICEF and the Red Cross.

