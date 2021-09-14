The Creator's Galaxy Whitepaper Unveils Vision for A Decentralized Social Media Revolution

Calaxy Inc. pioneers an entirely new 'Creator's Economy' through its innovative app, as The Creator's Galaxy Foundation announces details of The Creator's Galaxy Protocol

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Creator's Galaxy Foundation, which helps enable the next-wave of content creators to achieve financial freedom without the need for historically required trusted third-parties, today announces the release of The Creator's Galaxy Whitepaper . The whitepaper underpins an entirely new creator-centric micro-economy, outlining the details of this new decentralized and permissionless ecosystem.

Solo Ceesay, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder at Calaxy Inc ., the first application within The Creator's Galaxy, commented: "What The Creator's Galaxy Foundation is aiming to achieve is hugely ambitious. The Calaxy Inc. team is building an all-new creator economy on The Creator's Galaxy protocol that will unlock creators' full earning potential and enrich the relationships between creators and their fans through meaningful interactions and tokenization."

The release of the whitepaper introduces the various participants, which make up The Creator's Galaxy ecosystem, including:

The Creator's Galaxy Foundation , responsible for overseeing the broader ecosystem and ensuring its long-term sustainability.

, responsible for overseeing the broader ecosystem and ensuring its long-term sustainability. The Creator's Council , composed of notable creators and celebrities with aims to to provide relevant expertise about the future of personal monetization.

, composed of notable creators and celebrities with aims to to provide relevant expertise about the future of personal monetization. Calaxy Inc. , the first and foremost application within The Creator's Galaxy reimagining the creator to fan relationships and decentralized social media.

, the first and foremost application within The Creator's Galaxy reimagining the creator to fan relationships and decentralized social media. Additional Third-party Applications, which, in addition to Calaxy Inc., can seamlessly integrate with one another through the blockchain based protocol and make up the wider Creator Galaxy - enabling everything from additional types of tokens to standards for music ownership or merchandising.

The Foundation's whitepaper also unveils The Creators' Galaxy's innovative "social first" model, including standards for issuing Creator ("social") Tokens, that notable individuals can use to engage with their communities, as well as Collectibles, which enable creators to monetize their content using non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Calaxy Inc. has also published its whitepaper detailing its vision for the Calaxy app, the first of eventually many applications building on The Creator's Galaxy protocol and using it's token standards. As a social marketplace built for creators, by creators, Calaxy empowers the next generation of celebrities, athletes, influencers, and content creators to monetize the relationship with their fans and communities without the need for centralized authorities. Founded by NBA player Spencer Dinwiddie and former Wall Street financier Solo Ceesay, Calaxy reimagines the way people use social media: giving creators the ultimate toolkit to interact with their fans in one place, and enabling fans to get closer to their favorite personalities than ever before.

Calaxy has confirmed interest from one hundred high-profile Creators, including artists, athletes, models and influencers popular amongst diverse audiences, with a select few from this cast making up the initial members of The Creator's Council. New names amongst the top tier creator roster previewed within the whitepaper include: NBA Champion Dwight Howard, Bad Girls Club reality TV stars the Victor twins, YouTube and Twitch star ThatDenverGuy, 4x NFL Pro-Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper, and hip hop artist Ceraadi's Emaza Gibson.

Cooper Kunz, Chief Technology Officer at Calaxy Inc., concluded, "Existing social media and online platforms hold control over creators and limit fan engagement. At Calaxy, we're rewriting that narrative by leveraging the full power of blockchain technology, social tokens, and NFTs, to create a decentralized social media platform with more personalization and interoperability - putting control back in the hands of users. This is a seminal moment in time for not only Calaxy and The Creator's Galaxy Foundation, but the broader social media industry."

Download The Creator's Galaxy whitepaper using this link and Calaxy Inc.'s, Whitepaper using this link to learn more.

About The Creator's Galaxy Foundation

Utilizing the Hedera network, a blockchain alternative that harnesses the power of the hashgraph consensus algorithm, The Creator's Galaxy Foundation is helping usher in the future of personal monetization and enable the next-wave of content creator's to achieve financial freedom without the need for historically required trusted third parties. The Foundation helps steward the broader ecosystem and the Hedera-based protocol which allows third party developers and applications to create a more fair exchange of value, and enabling creators to establish more intimate relationships with their fans, through easy-to-use standards for social tokens and collectibles ("NFTs").

About Calaxy Inc.

Calaxy is an application layer, open social marketplace built for creators, by creators. Built and backed by a team of visionaries, and spearheaded by co-founders NBA player Spencer Dinwiddie and ex-financier Solo Ceesay, Calaxy is an entirely new approach to the world of content creators, putting today's fan right at the center of the action.

Calaxy is reimagining the way people use social media: empowering more meaningful and fulfilling fan experiences. The app gives creators the ultimate toolkit to interact with their fans in one place and rewards fans for their engagement. https://twitter.com/CalaxyApp

