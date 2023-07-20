THE COUNTDOWN TO THE SIXTH EDITION OF IBF ITALIAN BIKE FESTIVAL

Europe's leading bicycle and slow mobility trade show returns to the Misano World Circuit

MISANO ADRIATICO, Italy, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Not only expo and business at IBF Italian Bike Festival, Sept. 15-17, 2023 at the Misano World Circuit for its sixth edition.

IBF Italian Bike Festival, Europe's leading event for the bicycle and sustainable mobility market (which has recently received International Fair status from the Emilia-Romagna Region), an event that brings together industry enthusiasts, buyers, and economic operators from all over the world.

Italian Bike Festival

At the 2022 edition, IBF recorded a share of foreign visitors from 42 countries, including China, France, Germany, Spain, and the United States. More than 500 international brands were present, represented by more than 300 companies from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, China, France, Germany, Japan, Great Britain, Ireland, the Netherlands, Poland, Slovenia, Spain, and Switzerland.

International exhibitors from more than 15 countries are expected for the 2023 edition, which will give visitors the opportunity to preview and test market novelties.

A 50,000-square-meter exhibition area has been prepared inside the circuit, which since 2022 hosts this landmark outdoor show of the bicycle world. The updated list of brands present has been published (https://italianbikefestival.net/en/map/), along with their locations on the exhibition map. Not only bicycles at the Italian Bike Festival: to date, brands from ten product categories are expected in the expo area: Bikes, Components, Accessories, Clothing, Services, Helmets and protectors, Tourism, Engines, Other vehicles and Seats.

The event, dedicated to cycling and slow mobility, also includes "La Gialla Cycling" a schedule of races, to discover the Romagna region and its natural and cultural beauty: La Gialla GF Strada, La Gialla Cicloturistica and La Gialla Gravel. Sportsmen and enthusiasts can get in the saddle and enjoy an unforgettable experience on the routes that pass through towns rich in history and culture, immersed in the nature of Romagna-Pesaro. From the Rimini Riviera to the Conca Valley on the Romagna side, and the Regional Natural Park of Monte San Bartolo on the Marche side.

The event is organized by Taking Off and has the collaboration and support of APT Servizi Emilia-Romagna and Visit Romagna.

Admission is free after registering on the website: https://italianbikefestival.net/en/sign-up/

Schedule and register for races: https://giallacycling.com/en/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2158308/Meneghini_Associati.jpg

SOURCE Meneghini & Associati