The Contract Fill / Finish Services Market for Biologics is Anticipated to be Worth USD 4.2 Billion by 2030, Growing at an Annualized Rate of Over 10%, Predicts Roots Analysis
18 Jul, 2019, 16:00 BST
A steadily growing demand for biologic fill / finish services has generated a range of new opportunities for contract service providers; stakeholders have invested heavily to ensure product integrity and safety
LONDON, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of "Biologics Fill / Finish Services Market, 2019 - 2030" report to its list of offerings.
Despite the fact that biopharmaceuticals offer significant profit margins, innovator companies are plagued by high costs of development, complex production protocols and special procedures and equipment for fill / finish operations. Consequently, a number of drug manufacturers have demonstrated a preference for outsourcing fill / finish operations of such products.
To order this 480+ page report, which features 237 figures and 267 tables, please visit this link
Key Market Insights
The market is fragmented, featuring a mix of small and large companies
Over 115 companies located in various regions across the globe claim to provide contract fill / finish services for various types of biologics. Over 40% of industry stakeholders are mid-sized players; majority of the service providers claim to provide fill / finish services in vials (100+) and syringes (50+).
The global contract fill / finish capacity is estimated to be over 4.5 billion units
Presently, the annual contract fill / finish capacity is estimated to be over 4.5 billion units (in terms of packaging containers) and more than 40 million liters (in terms of fill volume). The study examines the distribution of capacity across various types of packaging containers, based on the size of the company / organization and key geographies
Stakeholders have actively invested in building necessary capabilities
To acquire competencies across the value chain, multiple stakeholders have invested in expanding their existing infrastructure and capabilities to cater to the evolving needs of both indigenous and international clients. Companies have also not hesitated to build strategic business relationships to consolidate their positions in the market. Over 30 M&As in this domain in the recent past are indicative of ongoing consolidation activity and the demand for one-stop shops.
The demand for fill / finish services is expected to grow at an annualized rate of 11.5%
The demand (estimated based on several parameters such as target patient population, dosing frequency, dose strength, type of packaging container and volume of packaging container) for contract fill / finish services for biologics is expected to steadily increase in the coming years; it is likely that stakeholders will have to expand their respective capacities to ensure consistent supply.
To request a sample copy / brochure of this report, please visit this link
In addition to the abovementioned analyses, the report includes:
- A region-wise, company competitiveness analysis, highlighting prominent fill / finish service providers across various packaging types, based on supplier strength (considering experience and company size), service strength (considering number of fill / finish facilities, geographical presence, number of additional services offered and scale of operation) and types of biologics handled.
- A detailed list of the expansions undertaken (since 2013) by various service providers for augmenting their respective fill / finish service portfolios, based on a number of parameters, including year of expansion, type of expansion, location of facility, type of packaging container involved, scale of operation, types of services and biologics involved, expansion details and most active players.
- An analysis to identify the key performance indicators for service providers active in the domain, based on information gathered via secondary research (for top-ten pharmaceutical players) and primary research.
- A case study to highlight the benefits of using robotic / automated equipment for aseptic fill / finish processes; the study provides a list of equipment manufacturers providing robots suitable for pharmaceutical operations.
- A discussion on the potential growth areas, such as growing biopharmaceutical pipeline, increasing outsourcing of fill / finish operations, rising focus on self-administration enabling drug delivery devices and growing opportunities in Asia-Pacific region, which are likely to present in the coming years.
The USD 4.2 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the biologics fill / finish services market has been analysed across the following segments:
- Types of Primary Packaging Containers
- Ampoules
- Cartridges
- Syringes
- Vials
- Types of Biologics
- Peptides / proteins
- Antibodies
- Vaccines
- Cell therapies
- Gene therapies
- Viral products
- Oligonucleotides
- Others
- Company Size
- Small-sized
- Mid-sized
- Large / very large
- Scale of Operation
- Preclinical
- Clinical
- Commercial
- Key Therapeutic Areas
- Cancer
- Infectious diseases
- Autoimmune diseases
- Cardiovascular diseases
- Other indications
- Key Geographical Regions
- North America (US, Canada)
- Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and rest of the Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, South Korea, India and Australia)
The report features inputs from a number of eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom majority of biologics are currently being filled in vials; however, the scenario is likely to change in the future due to the growing demand and preference for self-administration devices. The report features detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:
- Ales Sima, Business Development Manager, oncomed manufacturing
- Gregor Kawaletz, Chief Commercial Officer, IDT Biologika
- Jos Vergeest, International Business Developer, HALIX
- Purushottam Singnurkar, Research Director and Head of Formulation Development, Syngene International
The research covers detailed profiles of key players (illustrative list provided below) from across key global markets (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific); each profile provides an overview of the company, information on its service portfolio, fill / finish facilities, financial performance (if available), details on recent developments, as well as an informed future outlook.
- Advanced BioScience Laboratories (ABL)
- Albany Molecular Research (AMRI)
- Biocon
- BioPharma Solutions
- BioReliance
- Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence
- ChemPartner
- Emergent BioSolutions
- IDT Biologika
- Lonza
- LuinaBio
- Mycenax Biotech
- Patheon
- Recipharm
- Vetter Pharma
- WuXi Biologics
For additional details, please visit
https://rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/biologics-fill--finish-services-market-2019-2030/256.html
or email sales@rootsanalysis.com
You may also be interested in the following titles:
- Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market (2nd Edition), 2019-2030
- Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030
- Elastomeric Closure Components Market For Vials, Cartridges and Syringes, 2019-2030: Focus on Caps, Needle Shields, Plungers, Stoppers, Seals, Tip Caps and Other Closures
- Biopharma Contract Manufacturing Market (3rd Edition), 2019 - 2030
- Patient Recruitment and Retention Services Market, 2019-2030
Contact:
Gaurav Chaudhary
+1 (415) 800-3415
+44 (122) 391-1091
Gaurav.Chaudhary@rootsanalysis.com
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/742223/Roots_Analysis_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Roots Analysis
Share this article