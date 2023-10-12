The CfC St. Moritz Announces Return To Idyllic Swiss Alps, January 2024

The exclusive event will be held between the 10th and 12th of January 2024 in the Suvretta House St. Moritz, with speakers Chris Giancarlo, Sheila Warren, Anthony Scaramucci, Meltem Demirors, Erik Vorhees, and more confirmed

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CfC St. Moritz , a highly curated digital assets and blockchain conference for investors and decision-makers, returns to the Suvretta House, St. Moritz, Switzerland, from the 10th to 12th of January 2024. Set in the breathtaking scenery of the Swiss Alps, the CfC St. Moritz facilitates education, connection and collaboration amongst leading industry players. The Algorand Foundation , the group developing the Algorand blockchain ecosystem, returns as the conference's premier sponsor.

The annual event which caters to an audience of prolific finance and crypto industry investors and decision-makers will host a selection of speakers, opinion leaders and high-ranking representatives from across varying sectors. Thus far, the confirmed speaker line-up includes Chris Giancarlo, former chairman of the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Sheila Warren, CEO of the Crypto Council for Innovation, Anthony Scaramucci, founder and managing partner of SkyBridge, Meltem Demirors, CSO of CoinShares, and Erik Vorhees, CEO of ShapeShift.

Nicolo Stöhr, CEO of The CfC St. Moritz, said, "The central goal of The CfC St. Moritz is to bring together the brightest minds from both the traditional finance and crypto industries and provide an unrivaled setting for education, connection, and collaboration. During the conference, attendees organically exchange views and insights on industry developments, connect with fellow high-net-worth individuals, and fuel impactful collaborations. Deep in the heart of the Swiss Alps, guests are granted an opportunity to recalibrate and prepare for the year ahead. As the first major industry conference for the year, the CfC St. Moritz will set the agenda for what is to come in crypto and finance in 2024."

Each year, through an extensive array of panels and bespoke activities, the CfC St. Moritz addresses the most pressing topics impacting the world of digital assets and finance. Last year, on-stage conversations covered trending developments such as DeFi, the metaverse, and brand adoption of web3. This year, industry leaders will discuss key themes such as institutional adoption, industry regulation, sustainability, and breakthrough technologies impacting the space.

Staci Warden, CEO of the Algorand Foundation, said, "Facilitated by the CfC St. Moritz, the convergence of many of the industry's most influential individuals prompts meaningful collaboration at the outset of the new year. We are delighted to return as the premier sponsor for the CfC St. Moritz, furthering the advancement of this uniquely influential event. The collection of minds in such a picturesque setting matched with unparalleled networking opportunities encapsulates the spirit of collaboration that is central to the convergence and benefit of the traditional and decentralized economies."

Each year, the CfC St. Moritz attracts a maximum of 250 carefully selected international investors, family offices, funds, and decision-makers from both the traditional and the new world of finance in the picturesque Swiss Alps. For three days, opinion leaders and high-ranking representatives from governmental and supranational bodies, the private sector, academia and decentralized organizations exchange their knowledge on digital assets, blockchain and traditional finance.

About the CfC St. Moritz

The CfC St. Moritz is an intimate circle of hand-picked opinion leaders and investors in the private and unique setting of the Swiss Alps. The yearly application-only conference fosters a culture of genuine connection and deliberately admits a maximum of only 250 international UHNWI, family offices, funds, and institutional investors, uniting the traditional finance sector and the crypto industry. The CfC St. Moritz was founded in 2017 and has since conducted five in-person conferences in St. Moritz, one in Half Moon Bay, California, two virtual conferences during the pandemic and several smaller events. The conference employs three people throughout the year with that number rising to 45 during the conference and is led by CEO and President of the Board, Nicolo Stoehr.

About The Algorand Foundation

The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to helping fulfill the global promise of the Algorand blockchain by taking responsibility for its sound monetary supply economics, decentralized governance, and healthy and prosperous open-source ecosystem. Designed by MIT professor and Turing Award winning cryptographer Silvio Micali, Algorand achieves transaction throughputs at the speed of traditional finance, but with immediate finality, near zero transaction costs, and on a 24/7 basis. For more information, please visit https://algorand.foundation

