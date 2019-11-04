The Casino.org Awards - Voting Is Now Open

Casino.org is extremely excited to announce the launch of its very first annual awards: The Casino.org Awards 2019.

VALLETTA, Malta, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, the independent casino-review site is launching its very first awards initiative.The site, which is renowned for its expert advice and recommendations of the most trustworthy online casinos around the globe, wanted to put the power into the hands of its players by opening up the voting to those who visit the site each day. They get to decide which casinos deserve to be officially recognized for industry excellence and outstanding innovation later this year.

The selected winners will receive a digital award to proudly display on their site, as well as a beautiful trophy delivered to their representatives.

Voting is now officially open to the public and will continue through to November 25th, leaving players one month to head over to the site and cast their votes.

Meet The Nominees:

Open nominations closed on October 31st, and the final 25 nominees spread across 5 different categories, have now been announced. For each category there are both Gold and Silver awards available, meaning there are a total of 10 awards up for grabs in 2019.

Casino of the Year

JackpotCity

Betway

MagicRed

PartyCasino

Spin Casino

Best New Casino

Casiplay

Wishmaker

Temple Nile

Chilli Casino

Casino Gods

Best Live Casino



Royal Panda

Mansion

Karamba

888

mr.play

Best New Slot Game



Narcos (NetEnt)

Wild Scarabs (Microgaming)

Rich Wilde and the Tome of Madness (Play'n Go)

Sticky Bandits: Wild Return (Quickspin)

Pink Elephants (Thunderkick)

Best New Feature

Omnia (Loyalty Card)

Duelz (Magical Experience)

Twin Casino (Twin Races)

PlayOJO (A-Listers VIP Club)

Speedy Casino (No account registration)

How To Vote:

To vote for your favorite representative in each category, simply head to The Casino.org Awards voting page and fill in the online form to have your say.

The winners will be announced on December 9, so keep your eyes peeled!

More about Casino.org:

Casino.org is the world's number one guide to online casinos and gambling. Its team of experts provides players with a wealth of information to help them guarantee safe play online and win more. Its news, blog, and guidance is second to none, with all the information being data-driven, independent, and free of bias.

To vote now, visit: www.casino.org/awards/vote

