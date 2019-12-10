The Casino.org Awards 2019 Winners Are Announced

After a month of voting, Casino.org has finally announced the results of its very first annual Casino.org Awards.

VALLETTA, Malta, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The independent casino-review site launched its first-ever awards initiative earlier this year, leaving the voting open to the public throughout the last month.

There were 25 final nominees across 5 exciting categories, with gold and silver prizes up for grabs in each. The voting stage closed on November 25 2019, and the votes have since been counted.

So without further delay, let's take a look at the winners of The Casino.org Awards 2019, as chosen by the public:

Gold Award 2019

Casino of the Year

JackpotCity

Best Live Casino

Royal Panda



Best New Casino

Temple Nile



Best New Slot Game

Narcos by NetEnt



Best New Feature

Omnia (for its Loyalty Stamps)

Silver Award 2019

Casino of the Year

Magic Red

Best Live Casino

Karamba



Best New Casino

Wishmaker



Best New Slot Game

Pink Elephants by Thunderkick



Best New Feature

Twin Casino (for its Twin Races)



David Sheldon, Editor-In-Chief at Casino.org, commented:

"We're extremely proud and excited by the response we've had to our first year of hosting The Casino.org Awards. We wanted to put the power into the hands of our players to tell us what they love about their favorite games and providers, and we're thrilled that so many people got involved!

We'd like to thank all of the players who took part in the voting process. Please join us in giving a huge congratulations to the final winners!"

More about Casino.org:

Casino.org is the world's number one guide to online casinos and gambling. Its team of experts provides players with a wealth of information to help them guarantee safe play online and win more. Its news, blog, and guidance is second to none, with all the information being data-driven, independent, and free of bias.

