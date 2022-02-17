The Bone Densitometers Market is Expected to Grow at a Staggering CAGR of 4.15% During the Forecast Period (2021-26) | DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bone Densitometers market is experiencing positive market growth due to the factors such as the rising osteoporosis prevalence around the world, the rising Rheumatoid Arthritis and Cystic Fibrosis prevalence, growing burden of the elderly population, high adoption of densitometers, and a growing number of bone densitometer-specific products in development with the potential to enter the market in the coming years.

DelveInsight's Bone Densitometers Market Insights report provides the current and forecast Bone Densitometers market, upcoming device innovation, individual market shares, challenges, drivers, barriers, and market trends and key Bone Densitometers companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Bone Densitometers Market report

According to DelveInsight analysis, North America is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the Bone Densitometers devices market in terms of revenue share.

Key Bone Densitometers companies developing novel devices are General Electric, Hologic Inc., Xingaoyi Medical Equipment Co. Ltd., Swissray, Echolight S.p.a, Eurotec Medical Systems srl, Trivitron Healthcare, BeamMed Ltd., Scanflex Healthcare AB, Medonica Co. LTD, OsteoSys Corp, CyberLogic, Inc., Oscare Medical Oy, L'Acn Srl., Shenzhen Xray Electric Co., Ltd., YOZMA BMTech Co., Ltd., Nanoomtech Co., Ltd., FURUNO Electric Co., Ltd., Osteometer MediTech, Inc. (OSI Systems, Inc.), Diagnostic Medical Systems Group and others.

DelveInsight analyzes that the global Bone Densitometers market was valued at USD 710.01 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.15% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, its market size is anticipated to reach USD 894.82 million by 2026.

On June 16, 2021, Echolight officially landed in India by signing a commercial agreement with an important local partner in Chandigarh to distribute the entire range of Echolight bone densitometer products throughout the Indian territory.

On May 2021, Echolight introduced Radiofrequency Echographic Multi Spectrometry (REMS), the first radiation-free technology delivered in the form of a portable bone densitometer, which can safely monitor key bone health indicators at a higher frequency than other testing methods at the Florida Orthopedic Society Annual Scientific Meeting.

On May 30, 2019, Hologic, Inc. announced its partnership with DEXA+ to distribute the DXA system for body composition measurement. The Partnership allowed Hologic to expand its expertise in body composition assessment and the reach of its market-leading DXA system.

, . announced its partnership with to distribute the for body composition measurement. The Partnership allowed Hologic to expand its expertise in body composition assessment and the reach of its market-leading DXA system. GE Healthcare offers a variety of Bone densitometers which includes GE Lunar Achilles Express Bone Densitometer, GE Lunar iDXA, Prodigy, Aria, and GE Achilles EXP II.

Bone Densitometers Overview

Bone densitometer or bone densitometry is an improved form of X-ray technology that can measure bone mineral density (BMD). It is also known as dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry, DEXA, or DXA, which employs a very low dose of ionizing radiation to produce images of the inside of the body (typically the lower (or lumbar) spine and hips) to measure bone loss. It is commonly used for osteoporosis diagnosis and to determine a person's risk of developing osteoporotic fractures. DXA or DEXA scan is a simple, quick, and non-invasive procedure. Bone density testing is the most widely used and accepted method of diagnosing osteoporosis.

Bone Densitometers Market Insights

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global Bone Densitometers devices market. Factors such as the rising osteoporosis prevalence and rising prevalence of disease act as risk factors for low bone density in the population.

Additionally, supportive government policies promoting proper osteoporosis management and an increase in sedentary lifestyle are factors driving Bone Densitometer market growth. Furthermore, the approval of Bone Densitometers manufactured by key market companies such as General Electric Company, Hologic, Inc., OSI Systems, Inc., and others present in the region will also contribute to market growth.

Moreover, factors such as product launches in local markets by key players and the provision of at-home care are all will drive Bone Densitometer product demand in the market.

Bone Densitometers Market Dynamics

The Bone Densitometer devices market is experiencing increased product demand due to a variety of factors, one of which is the rising prevalence of osteoporosis. Another important factor driving the increasing demand for bone densitometers is the growing geriatric population predisposed to osteoporosis and osteopenia disorders, thereby propelling the bone densitometers market during the forecasted period.

However, a lack of public awareness about bone densitometers and the high cost of procedures may be limiting factors in the Bone Densitometers market's growth.

The pandemic outbreak resulted in the cancellation of outpatient visits and the suspension of non-emergency hospitals and procedures. As a result, the number of routine clinical examinations and related procedures was reduced. However, the development of the COVID-19 vaccine has begun the process of economic recovery, with the easing of lockdown restrictions and the return of normalcy in the economic landscape, which has begun the process of resumption of regular healthcare services such as outpatient visits and resumption of healthcare services, bringing the demand for products in the Bone Densitometers market back on track.

Scope of the Bone Densitometers Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2021-2026

2021-2026 Market Segmentation By Technology - Axial Bone Densitometer [Central Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA), Quantitative Computed Tomography (QCT)], Peripheral Bone Densitometer [Peripheral Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (PDEXA), Peripheral Quantitative Computed Tomography (PQCT), Quantitative Ultrasound Bone Densitometer, and Others

- Axial Bone Densitometer [Central Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA), Quantitative Computed Tomography (QCT)], Peripheral Bone Densitometer [Peripheral Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (PDEXA), Peripheral Quantitative Computed Tomography (PQCT), Quantitative Ultrasound Bone Densitometer, and Others Market Segmentation By End-User - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, and Others

Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, and Others Market Segmentation By Geography - North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of World

- , , , and Rest of World Key Bone Densitometers Companies - General Electric, Hologic Inc., Xingaoyi Medical Equipment Co. Ltd., Swissray, Echolight S.p.a, Eurotec Medical Systems srl, Trivitron Healthcare, BeamMed Ltd., Scanflex Healthcare AB, Medonica Co. LTD, OsteoSys Corp, CyberLogic, Inc., Oscare Medical Oy, L'Acn Srl., Shenzhen Xray Electric Co., Ltd., YOZMA BMTech Co., Ltd., Nanoomtech Co., Ltd., FURUNO Electric Co., Ltd., Osteometer MediTech, Inc. (OSI Systems, Inc.), Diagnostic Medical Systems Group, and others.

General Electric, Hologic Inc., Xingaoyi Medical Equipment Co. Ltd., Swissray, Echolight S.p.a, Eurotec Medical Systems srl, Trivitron Healthcare, BeamMed Ltd., Scanflex Healthcare AB, Medonica Co. LTD, OsteoSys Corp, CyberLogic, Inc., Oscare Medical Oy, L'Acn Srl., Shenzhen Xray Electric Co., Ltd., YOZMA BMTech Co., Ltd., Nanoomtech Co., Ltd., FURUNO Electric Co., Ltd., Osteometer MediTech, Inc. (OSI Systems, Inc.), Diagnostic Medical Systems Group, and others. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Product Profiles

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Delveinsight Analysis: The Global Bone Densitometers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.15% during the forecast period and will reach USD 894.82 million by 2026.

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Bone Densitometers Market Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Bone Densitometers Market 7 Bone Densitometers Market Layout 8 Bone Densitometers Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 KOL Views 12 DelveInsight Capabilities 13 Disclaimer 14 About DelveInsight

