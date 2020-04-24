The Board's Decision to Offer Vote-by-mail With Support of the New and Temporary Law Exception for General Meetings

STOCKHOLM, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a result of the ongoing spread of infection by Covid-19, the Board of TF Bank AB (publ) has decided to offer shareholders the possibility to vote-by-mail with support of the new and temporary law exception for general meetings.

The measures aim to allow the annual general meeting to be held with the least possible risks for shareholders, employees and other interested parties. Shareholders are urged to adhere to the public health authority's recommendations to prevent contagion and to take advantage of the opportunity to vote by mail. Shareholders belonging to risk categories are recommended to stay at home.

If, despite the measures taken, the number of shareholders physically attending the annual general meeting exceeds what is prescribed or recommended by the relevant authorities or if the Board otherwise determines that the annual general meeting cannot be held in a safe manner, TF Bank AB (publ) will postpone the annual general meeting and it will instead be held later in the second quarter of 2020. This may take place with short notice. In such a case a new annual general meeting notice will be issued in customary fashion.

Vote-by-mail ballots and further information on voting by mail are available at the bank's website, www.tfbankgroup.com and will be sent by mail to shareholders upon request and who provide their postal address. Please note that the vote-by-mail ballots must be received by the bank no later than April 30, 2020.

We regret that the current situation entails changed circumstances for shareholders. If you have notified the bank of your intention to attend the annual general meeting and now intend to refrain from attending physically, we kindly request that you notify the bank by email to ir@tfbank.se.

TF Bank AB (publ) is monitoring the development regarding Covid-19 closely and the instructions from the relevant authorities, and will publish updated information regarding the annual general meeting on the banks website as required.

Please note - this is an unofficial translation of the Swedish original.

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through branch or cross-border banking. From 2020 the operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Meomuttel

CFO and Head of Investor Relations

+46-(0)70-626-95-33

