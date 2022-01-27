The Beauty Ingestible Market worth US$ 8.30 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly published report titled "Global Beauty Ingestible Market– By Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Covid-19 Analysis, Revenue and Forecast Till 2030." features detailed industry analysis and an extensive study on the market, exploring its significant factors.

According to the latest market insight report by InsightAce Analytic, the global beauty ingestible market size was valued at US$ 3.29 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 8.30 Billion in 2030 a record a promising CAGR of 11% from 2022 to 2030.

Ingestible beauty supplements contain precisely what your body is lacking. Ingestible beauty is based on the "you are what you eat" approach. It includes the idea of eating and ingesting more correct nutrients like vitamins, minerals, proteins, and oils to improve your skin health and appearance. These beauty supplements combat the deficiencies of necessary vitamins and external concerns such as acne aging and promote healthier skin, hair, nails, and overall wellness. They are customizable in terms of lifestyle and fitness.

Factors such as the shifts in routines and product choices, Changing lifestyles and rising health awareness, lack of collagen, high prevalence of skin & lifestyle diseases, technological advancements in beauty industries, increasing health-conscious public are anticipated to drive the market growth. Moreover, the increasing R&D initiatives to develop natural and herbal skincare products and the availability of customized nutritional beauty supplements are estimated to boost the beauty ingestible market augmentation during the forecast period. Currently, the Covid-19 outbreak has positively affected the ingestible beauty market. Increasing awareness among consumers regarding personal care and recognizing the link between nutrition and appearance has fueled the demand for natural and clean label products, likely to stimulate market growth opportunities in the coming years. However, the expensive beauty ingestible supplements and the few side effects of these products may hinder the market expansion over the forecast period.

The prominent players in the beauty ingestible market include:

Biocell Technology, LLC, Amyris, Inc. , EVOLUTION_18, The Nue Co., wellpath, Ceramiracle, Apothékary LLC, Wholy Dose, BEND BEAUTY, Tula Skincare, HUM Nutrition Inc., Ritual, The Detox Market, Vital Proteins LLC, The Beauty Chef, ProPlenish, and Nature's Bounty, Inc., Eu Natural, Olly, MOON JUICE, BioSil, PHYTO, BODYISM, Welleco, EQUI LONDON, LYMA.LIFE, VOTARY, Goop, Inc., Viviscal Limited, BEAR Ltd, Sarah Chapman Ltd., Advanced Nutrition Programme, The Beauty Chef, ProPlenish, Absolute Collagen, SugarBearHair, Care/of, One Ocean Labs Beauty LLC, Vitabiotics Ltd., Lumity US, RMS Beauty, Aime INC, Neocell Corporation, Philip Kingsley Products Ltd, PERRICONE MD, and other prominent players.

As the world of skincare and well-being continues to expand, the demand for ingestible supplements that promote skin, hair, and nail health is predicted to surge at warp speed. Introducing customers by clearly telling the function of products at a cellular level and how they quickly improve the health of the skin can compel the business of market players.

Key Industry Developments from Leading Players:

In Sept 2021 , EVOLUTION_18 (U.S.), the wellness brand, launched Beauty Bites, functional gourmet chocolates formulated by Brooklyn -born chocolatiers packed with biotin, collagen, and hyaluronic acid to strengthen skin, hair, and nails. Two flavors are available: Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter and Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Crunch.

, EVOLUTION_18 (U.S.), the wellness brand, launched Beauty Bites, functional gourmet chocolates formulated by -born chocolatiers packed with biotin, collagen, and hyaluronic acid to strengthen skin, hair, and nails. Two flavors are available: Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter and Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Crunch. In Aug 2021 , WelleCo, a company developing beauty ingestible, launched its latest product, The Skin Elixir, in capsule form. The Skin Elixir comes in 60 Australian-made, non-GMO, gluten- and dairy-free, vegan capsules. The bioavailable capsules include skin-nourishing super greens, vitamins, and antioxidants.

WelleCo, a company developing beauty ingestible, launched its latest product, The Skin Elixir, in capsule form. The Skin Elixir comes in 60 Australian-made, non-GMO, gluten- and dairy-free, vegan capsules. The bioavailable capsules include skin-nourishing super greens, vitamins, and antioxidants. In Jun 2021 , Nature's Bounty (U.S.) introduced its advanced hair, skin & nails jelly beans that include keratin and twice the amount of biotin as its original formula. The jelly beans contain no artificial flavors or sweeteners, are free of lactose and soy, and are made with a non-GMO formula.

Beauty Ingestible Market Regional Analysis:

North America is projected to be the most lucrative region of the beauty ingestible market over the forecast years. The factors such as the increasing public awareness about healthcare and beauty, growing healthcare expenditure, and high preference toward natural skincare products are anticipated to contribute to the market expansion. Additionally, Asia-Pacific is expected to develop at the fastest rate in the next few years owing to the high prevalence of hair & skin problems, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and health-conscious consumers. Post Covid-19, the beauty market of China and Japan has taken considerable efforts to launch new safe, effective, and natural beauty products.

The Global Beauty Ingestible Market Segments

The Global Beauty Ingestible Market Estimates (Value US$ Million) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2020 to 2030 based on Product Type

Vitamins and Minerals

Collagen

Carotenoid

Co-enzymes

Others

The Global Beauty Ingestible Market Estimates (Value US$ Million) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2020 to 2030 based on Application Type

Skin Care

Hair Care

Weight Management

Others

The Global Beauty Ingestible Market Estimates (Value US$ Million) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2020 to 2030 based on End-users

Drug Stores/Pharmacies

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialist Stores

Online Stores

Others

The Global Beauty Ingestible Market Estimates (Value US$ Million) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2020 to 2030 based on Region

Europe

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

North America Beauty Ingestible Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Billion) by Country, 2020 to 2030

U.S.

Canada

Europe Beauty Ingestible Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Billion) by Country, 2020 to 2030

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Beauty Ingestible Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Billion) by Country, 2020 to 2030

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Beauty Ingestible Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Billion) by Country, 2020 to 2030

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

The Middle East & Africa Beauty Ingestible Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Billion) by Country, 2020 to 2030

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

