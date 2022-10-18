Working to improve the air we breathe using advanced technology to control emissions from power stations and industry

BRUSSELS, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for the Catalytic Control of Emissions from Stationary Sources to Air (accessa) is a non-profit trade group based in Brussels and administered by leaders in the field of emissions control: Gore, Johnson Matthey, Umicore and Clariant. The accessa mission is to improve the air we breathe using advanced technology to control emissions from power stations and industry. The goal is for the same level of awareness and implementation of catalytic controls for industry as there currently are for vehicles. Catalytic after-treatment works in a similar way to catalytic converters in motor vehicles, but on an industrial scale - and can destroy more than 95% of many harmful chemical pollutants.

While the problems of emissions from vehicles are widely known there are many other dangerous chemical pollutants from stationary sources including: Nitrogen Oxides, Carbon Monoxide, Methane, Ammonia, Mercury, volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). Large industrial facilities are much less controlled by government mandates, yet their emissions can be many times more harmful than CO 2 1 and last longer in the air. Their effect on the environment damages human health from polluted air and contributes to climate change.

"Non-CO 2 emissions now comprise 25% of global pollutants2 and have a devastating effect on our health and nature, yet they are poorly controlled and regulated. At accessa we are working to build awareness of achievable reductions in these dangerous emissions through catalytic after-treatment at stationary industrial sources such as power stations and factories," said spokesman David Champness. "In fact, energy production and industry count for more than half (58%) of global greenhouse emissions3, whilst aviation is less than 3%. Therefore, stationary sources have the greatest potential for highly effective pollution control using existing technology which is ready to install today,"4 he added.

Formed in 2016 accessa works globally with regulators, non-governmental organizations and others to advocate the development, demonstration and deployment of cost-effective emissions solutions.

The main stationary emissions sources are: Energy Generation; Minerals; Metals; Industrial Manufacturing; Food and Drink; Wood Pulp and Paper; Waste Incineration - with each sector having several categories covering dozens of industries. The work accessa does includes:

- Engaging with the European Union industry regulation stakeholders to inform and demonstrate what is technically possible regarding emissions (EU Transparency Register number 490092847162-43)

- Talking directly with non-EU countries to inform and demonstrate what is technically possible regarding emissions and encourage implementation/installation

- Informing and educating the media and the European public on the dangers of emissions (particularly non-CO 2 related) and how catalytic control can have a positive impact on health and the environment

Since its formation accessa estimates its partner companies have reduced approximately 20% of total stationary pollutants - equivalent to millions of tonnes of harmful emissions. Greater awareness and implementation of existing mitigation solutions can significantly improve the air we breathe in the coming years.

For more information please visit accessa.org to read more about how we, and catalytic after-treatment, work. Follow us @accessaorg

1 https://cfpub.epa.gov/ghgdata/nonco2/reports/#page3

2 https://www.wri.org/insights/4-charts-explain-greenhouse-gas-emissions-countries-and-sectors

3 https://www.climatecentral.org/climate-matters/peak-co2-heat-trapping-emissions

4 https://report.ipcc.ch/ar6wg3/pdf/IPCC_AR6_WGIII_FinalDraft_Chapter02.pdf

SOURCE accessa (The Association for the Catalytic Control of Emissions from Stationary Sources to Air)