The Artificial Intelligence & Intelligent Automation Network: Benchmark Your Enterprise AI Journey for 2020

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In less than 3 weeks' time, AI LIVE EMEA (5-6 November), the region's largest online gathering of AI practitioners is taking place for its second consecutive year!

Kicking off the virtual summit, Vivek Wadwa, Distinguished Fellow, Carnegie Mellon University, Harvard Law School will discuss how AI is disrupting global corporate enterprise. Following Vivek, James Dening, VP & Digital Worker Evangelist, Automation Anywhere will share how you can leverage RPA and AI technology to achieve maximum productivity now.

Other thought leaders sharing first-hand case studies for 2019 and uncovering strategies for 2020 include:

Anshuman Das , Director Robotics & Testing, Warner Bros

, Director Robotics & Testing, Delphine Bernard , Global Head of Finance Operations, Uber

, Global Head of Finance Operations, Antony Arulkumar Divianathan, Head - Artificial Intelligence Practice (EIA & AI Unit), Tata Consultancy Services

Deepak Subbarao , Zurich Insurance Company

, Craig Le Clair , Vice President, Principal Analyst, Forrester

AI LIVE EMEA is the last chance for the industry to get together to discuss lessons learned, benchmark themselves against others and to make a decision on what their top AI priority is for 2020.

To find out more information or secure a complimentary pass visit: ai-live-emea.aiia.net

Media contact: Jessica Taylor, Marketing Manager, The Artificial Intelligence & Intelligent Automation Network, +44 (0)207-368-9327, jessica.taylor@iqpc.co.uk or visit: aiia.net

