THE ADECCO GROUP TO PROPOSE MARTINE FERLAND FOR ELECTION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT THE 2025 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

ZURICH, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Adecco Group announces today that Martine Ferland, previously CEO and President of Mercer, a global human resources and financial services company, will be proposed for election to the Board of Directors at the next ordinary Annual General Meeting.

The Adecco Group's Chair of the Board of Directors, Jean-Christophe Deslarzes, said: "We are delighted to propose Martine Ferland as a new Board member. She has been a global leader of human resources and professional services businesses during the majority of her career and is a highly sought after expert in these areas. Given her extensive experience in our industry, she will further strengthen our Board's strategic and operational expertise."

