The ABF The Soldiers Charity Launches Operation Bletchley, a Virtual Visit Through Wartime Britain

Organised by ABF The Soldiers' Charity, this exciting new virtual challenge taking place between July 1 and July 31 has been designed to encourage families to get outdoors, while also finding out more about the legendary codebreakers at Bletchley Park, who changed the course of World War 2, and of history, by deciphering coded messages from the Germans.

"By choosing to accept this top secret mission, Operation Bletchley's codebreakers become immersed in the top secret world of Britain's 1940's wartime espionage," said Brigadier Robin Bacon of ABF The Soldiers' Charity.

"Operation Bletchley involves walking 50-miles, the exact distant of the route between Bletchley Park in Buckinghamshire and the Cabinet War Rooms in London. The mission is to crack the codes that are sent to you along the way so you can successfully deliver a vital message to Winston Churchill before time runs out."

Operation Bletchley will take place throughout July and will use mobile phones or fitness trackers to keep track of mileage and send the codes and information participating code breakers need to get to the next stage of the challenge.

There will be three codebreaking levels to choose from - junior codebreaker, codebreaker and cypher expert – enabling people of all ages to take part in Operation Bletchley.

"With Operation Bletchley, you can walk as much or as little as you want to every day – just as long as you walk a total of 50 miles between July 1 and July 31," said Brigadier Bacon. "As a highly-skilled Operation Bletchley codebreaker, your mission is to crack the codes that are sent to you along the way so you can successfully deliver a vital message to Winston Churchill before time runs out."

It will cost £10 to sign up for Operation Bletchley, although optional sponsorship offers the opportunity to raise additional funds for ABF The Soldiers' Charity, which was set up in 1944 to ensure soldiers receive the support they require and deserve.

To sign up for Operation Bletchley, visit www.soldierscharity.org/operationbletchley

Editor's Notes

Operation Bletchley is a virtual event for all the family taking place between July 1 and July 31 2019 . Using your mobile phone or fitness tracker, you have to walk a total of 50 miles, crack the codes that are sent to you at five mile intervals and deliver the hidden message to Winston Churchill in 31 days. Suitable for all ages and abilities, it costs £10 to sign up for Operation Bletchley, with optional sponsorship available to raise additional funds for ABF The Soldiers' Charity. For more information about Operation Bletchley, and to sign up, visit www.soldierscharity.org/operationbletchley.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/942066/Operation_Bletchley_Winston_Churchill.jpg

Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/942065/ABF_Enigma_Machine_MAP.mp4

Related Links

https://soldierscharity.org/



SOURCE ABF The Soldiers' Charity