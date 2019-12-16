The 7th Mapping the Course Conference - The Latest Insights and Outlook for Timberlands, Forest Products Markets and Wood Fiber Supply Issues in 2020

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We are proud to announce the 7th Annual Conference organized by Wood Resources International and the Western Forestry and Conservation Association on January 23, 2020

The conference will be held at the Heathman Lodge in Vancouver, WA, located close to Portland, Oregon's airport.

Please join us for this one-day conference for in-depth discussions and analysis on forest products market challenges, opportunities, threats and issues in Western North America for 2020 and beyond. Industry experts and analysts from the US and Canada will address topics such as:

Opportunities and Stressors for the North American Forest Industry in 2020 ( Hamir Patel , CIBC World Markets)

in 2020 ( , CIBC World Markets) Outlook for Sawlog and Pulpwood Prices in Western US and Western Canada ( Hakan Ekstrom , Wood Resources International LLC)

in Western US and ( , Wood Resources International LLC) US Federal Land Issues in 2020 ( Tom Schultz , Idaho Forest Group)

in 2020 ( , Idaho Forest Group) Strategic Issues for the US PNW Timberlands in 2020 ( Jason Spadaro , SDS Lumber)

in 2020 ( , SDS Lumber) BC Interior Log Supply Issues ( Brad Bennett , Interfor)

Issues ( , Interfor) BC Coastal Log Supply Issues (Albert Nussbaum, BC Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations)

Issues (Albert Nussbaum, BC Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations) US PNW Sawmill Sector ( Steve Courtney , Roseburg Forest Products)

( , Roseburg Forest Products) US PNW Pulp Mill Sector ( Jeff Walton , Cascade Pacific)

( , Cascade Pacific) BC, PNW and Idaho Transportation Issues ( Dale Lemmons , Signature Transport)

( , Signature Transport) Biomass Availability in 2020 ( Greg Frohn , Avista)

Availability in 2020 ( , Avista) Why and Where to Invest in Timberlands in North America - A Focus on the US Northwest ( Brooks Mendell , Forisk Consulting)

For the full program and to register, please go to the Western Forest Industry Conference 2020.



If you have any questions, please contact either Richard Zabel at WFCA (richard@westernforestry.org) or Hakan Ekstrom at WRI (hakan@woodprices.com).

Read more about the agenda and register here!

