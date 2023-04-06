The 6th China International Import Expo will take place in Shanghai in November

SHANGHAI, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China International Import Expo (CIIE) is the world's first national-level import exhibition, and the overall intended turnover realized at the CIIE has surpassed US$340 billion since 2018. Every year, approximately 2,000 representative new products, new technologies and new services from over 100 countries and regions as well as international organizations are showcased at the CIIE.

CIIE brings development opportunities to Panama

The scene of the 5th CIIE Panama pavilion at the 1st CIIE

Panamanian tropical fruits, seafood, meat, and agricultural products such as coffee and cocoa were displayed at the first CIIE. Following its debut at the Expo, Panamanian pineapple became the first fruit to formally enter the Chinese market.

The CIIE, according to Panama's acting foreign minister, Luis Miguel Hincapie, shows the world an open China, and Panama wants to leverage the Expo to show the world its competitive edge as a bridge and hub.

China and Panama have significantly improved their economic and trade cooperation since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 2017. Panama is an important Latin American trading partner of China. A variety of premium Panamanian specialty products such as beef, pineapple, Gesha coffee, and black kingfish are popular in the Chinese market. Panama is a key participant in the Belt and Road Initiative and the first Latin American nation to sign a memorandum of understanding with China on the implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative.

The sixth CIIE's exhibition area exceeds 230,000 square meters

The 6th CIIE, which will be held in Shanghai from November 5 to 10, will include a national comprehensive exhibition, an enterprise business exhibition, Hongqiao forum, professional supporting events, people-to-people exchanges, among others. The CIIE prioritizes an innovation incubation zone, and works to optimize specialized zones for energy low-carbon and environmental protection technologies, artificial intelligence, agricultural species industry, and so on.

The registration for the 6th CIIE Enterprise Business Exhibition is now underway. Over 500 businesses have registered for the Exhibition, which has an exhibition area of over 230,000 square meters. Please stay tuned for the 6th CIIE.

