LONDON, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a brave new world where the internet rules and millennials have killed every industry that couldn't adapt or keep up. Look no further than the explosion of companies like Uber that managed to destroy the once-invincible taxi industry almost overnight. Its success comes from a few key advantages – it's fast, it's easy, and it's cheap. The sharing economy is not just another buzzword - it's now a huge part of the way the world works. Mentioned in today's commentary includes: Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB), LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP), Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR).

Generational priorities have shifted. Millennials aren't just industry killers; they're building entirely new industries from the ground up. And when a company checks all the boxes: fast, cheap, easy, novel, and eco-friendly, it can mean BIG money for investors.

So how does one identify the next big success story in this burgeoning new industry? Good news. We've already done some of the heavy lifting already.

Here are 5 trends leading the sharing economy race:

#1 Delivery on Demand

A quick google search of which sharing economy stocks are hot and have investors buzzing will quickly reveal that GrubHub (NYSE: GRUB) reigns supreme. In fact, Investors Alley calls it " the quintessential sharing economy stock. " Although GrubHub is already a huge stock with major exposure, it's certainly not too late to buy in to this food-delivery juggernaut.

GrubHub is continuing to expand rapidly, which is great news to restaurateurs and investors alike. "The company is projected to grow earnings an average 26% per year over the next 5 years."

In fact, right now is an excellent moment to buy stock in GrubHub when an investor factors in the fact that GrubHub stock is currently more affordable than it has been in other quarters, with a huge projected growth and a new partnership with Yum! Brands, one of the world's biggest food sector corporations--they own Taco Bell, KFC, Pizza Hut, just for starters.

GrubHub's new strategy of establishing partnerships with people in (very) high places guarantees that they will stay at the top of the sharing economy food pyramid, allowing them to keep their competitive edge over copycats like Doordash and UBER Eats. if an investor wants to get into the sharing economy with a strong, reliable stock, they just can't do better than GrubHub.

#2 Changing Rideshare for Good

In the past few years an ultra-fast-growing sector has burst onto the scene of the sharing economy. And OjO Electric Corp (OJO.V, AZNVF) is an unsung hero in the race. It's a disruptive new industry and it has made fans and enemies in equal measure with its takeover of city streets and legions of devoted consumers.

Even small start-up companies are getting multi-billion dollar valuations. And investors are making out like bandits. That's right. We're talking about scooters. And they're set to transform part of the $7 trillion mobility industry.

Most people have probably seen shareable scooters popping up in cities everywhere, and they may be one of those who can't stand them. But OjO Electric Corp (OJO.V, AZNVF) is doing things differently. Seeing the incredible business opportunity offered by the sharing economy, OjO has invested in a better, faster, and more efficient scooter.

Their tech is better, their scooters are safer, cities prefer them to other companies that just drop off their scooters and walk away...and consumers absolutely love them.

Because of their forward-thinking method of recharging the scooters by switching out batteries instead of taking scooters off the streets to recharge them, they're already set up with a MUCH more lucrative business model than Bird and Lime. What's more, they're building alliances with the cities that they're established in.

If you do the math... OjO Electric Corp (OJO.V, AZNVF) makes approximately $15 per day per scooter (which is notably more than Lime or Bird by most estimations) ... that's $5,475 per year.

With 10,000 scooters that's $54.8M per year, and OjO has already said that they could have up to 15,000 on the ground by the end of 2020 and even more in the years to come. So, it's clear, there are MASSIVE projections for this company.

The best news is that they have only just gone public and so most investors aren't even aware that this opportunity exists!

#3 Crowd-Sourced Loans

While GrubHub is the obvious example of a reliable sharing economy stock, Lending Club (NYSE:LC) is for a very different kind of investor. Fintech stocks are currently an ideal sector for investors who can stomach a fair amount of risk in exchange for high rewards.

The market has backed off of these stocks, including Lending Club, recently, causing The Motley Fool to declare in bold, "The market hates these stocks"!

But what this means to a savvy investor who believes in the future of fintech and sees the direction the economy is taking, moving further and further into a sharing economy all the time, is that Lending Club is considered by some to be undervalued--VERY undervalued. Already a turnaround is happening.

This week, after months giving a sell rating to Lending Club, Zacks.com upgraded the stock to a hold, saying that there is a "light at the end of the tunnel for this overlooked stock." Those savvy enough to sense a turnaround would be wise to buy in now.

#4 Staying Ahead of the Sharing Economy

By conventional logic the sharing economy should be a big issue for Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG), which dominates the travel and accommodations sector with a massive market cap of $100 billion. But instead, Bookings (which recently rebranded the Priceline Group), has stayed well ahead of the game, diversifying its offerings and getting into the sharing economy before Airbnb and Uber were able to take away too much of its business.

"Booking Holdings is a big company, but it continues to expand at a double-digit pace," affirms the Motley Fool . "It is the global leader in travel and accommodations and has taken steps to embrace the sharing economy and maintain its lead."

This massive company with a significant advantage in the online travel biz has proven time and again that it's not too big to be flexible and meet customers where they're at, making this a great reliable stock for risk-averse investors.

#5 Online Job Board

This June, Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR), a software that connects freelance workers to companies with projects that suit their skills, made headlines with an unbelievable IPO reminiscent of the e-commerce boom of 20 years ago.

In an unbelievable first day, Fiverr stock opened "at $26, 24% above its $21 initial-public-offering price, and kept rising to a close of $39.90, 90% higher than the IPO price." Fiverr stock prices have since leveled out, but projections for the company's future in a fast-growing gig and sharing economy are decidedly strong.

Revisiting the status of Fiverr stock this month, four months after their incredible IPO and first day, Seeking Alpha branded the stock as an "exciting growth play that takes patience."

Seeking Alpha goes on to report that "As of Q2 2019, revenue has grown by over 40% YoY, better than the expected full year outlook of 36% YoY." Not bad at all for sophomore quarter slump.

For those seeking immediate returns, a fast-growing company like OjO Electric Corp (OJO.V, AZNVF) is a better bet, but for those willing to wait for a solid return on their investment, an investor could certainly do worse than Fiverr.

#6 Democratizing E-Commerce

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) is a Canadian e-commerce company that has enabled a . More than 500,000 companies rely on Shopify's real-time e-commerce, including Tesla, Budweiser and Red Bull, among many others. Shopify makes purchasing goods and services easy for anyone – and in a time where convenience is king, Shopify surely has staying power.

In addition to its revolutionary approach on e-commerce, Shopify is also delving into blockchain technology, making it a promising pick for investors, especially given that the sector is red hot right now.

By. Meredith Taylor

PAID COMMUNICATION. This communication was paid for by OJO. Oilprice.com, Advanced Media Solutions Ltd, and their owners, managers, employees, and assigns (collectively "the Publisher") is often paid by one or more of the profiled companies or a third party to disseminate these types of communications. In this case, the Publisher has been compensated by OJO Electric to conduct public awareness communication and marketing. OJO Electric paid the Publisher fifty thousand US dollars to produce and disseminate this and other similar articles and certain banner ads. This compensation should be viewed as a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased.

