The 5th China Intangible Cultural Heritage Traditional Craftsmanship Exhibition, 2021 International Cultural & Creative Industry Development Forum • Anhui and the Opening Ceremony of Huangshan Tourism Festival held in Huangshan City, Anhui, China

The 5th China Intangible Cultural Heritage Traditional Craftsmanship Exhibition, 2021 International Cultural & Creative Industry Development Forum • Anhui and the Opening Ceremony of Huangshan Tourism Festival had grandly opened in Huangshan City on Oct 15th. Ms. Yuan Hua, Director of Department of Culture and Tourism of Anhui Province, addressed an opening speech, and together with Mr. Qian Jiannong, Chairman and CEO of Fosun Tourism, unveiled the Cultural and Tourism Committee of the Sino-International Entrepreneurs Federation.

Keynote speeches and dialogues with leading companies in the global cultural and creative industries were held on the event under the theme of "Shape the future of tourism through creativity".

"Cultural tourism has become an important growth pole for economic and social development." pointed out by Yuan Hua in her speech, "Anhui will focus on high-quality development and building six distinctive sectors of 'the most beautiful southern Anhui, joy of Wanjiang river, leisure in the middle of Anhui, red Dabie Mountains, Huaihe river, and legendary northern Anhui', and promote the transformation of the top resources, especially the South Anhui International Cultural Tourism Demonstration Zone."

Mr. Sun Yong, Mayor of the Municipal Government of Huangshan City, pointed out in his speech that Huangshan has entered a period of important strategic opportunities. "The creative industry is a new carrier for the development of urban economy and industrial integration, and is also an emerging industry that Huangshan will focus on in the future. With the two top IPs of "Huangshan" and "Huizhou", Huangshan will develop its creative economy and continue to promote the city brand of "Creative Huangshan, Beauty in Huizhou", and strive to build an ecological, international, and world-class tourist destination city.", Sun said.

Thirteen cooperation projects had been successfully signed with Municipal Government of Huangshan City, covering hotel investment, animation tourism complex, cultural tourism and health care, and educational tourism bases.

After the opening ceremony, the participants also visited the 5th China Intangible Cultural Heritage Traditional Craftsmanship Exhibition, where nearly 200 intangible cultural heritage projects across the country attended, with traditional drama, folklore exhibitions and performances.

