The 4th International Workshop on GIS Technology and Application: 84 countries, 400 attendees

In addition to the annual English workshop, a workshop in Spanish facing the Americas was conducted this year. Nearly 400 government officials, university professors, and technical directors from 84 countries such as Russia, Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, the U.K., France, Australia, Nigeria, Egypt, Botswana, Brazil, and Colombia attended the workshop after the examination of the registration list.

Prof. Dr. Rudolf Staiger, President of the International Federation of Surveyors (FIG), Peng Zhenzhong, Vice President and Secretary-General of the Chinese Society for Geodesy Photogrammetry and Cartography, and Ricardo López Rivera, General Director of the Geographical and Cadastral Institute of Quintana Roo, delivered opening speeches. They expressed a warm welcome to attendees and the expectation of the workshop to contribute to strengthening international technical exchanges in the field of geographic information. Also, they encouraged attendees to promote the application of GIS cutting-edge technologies in broader areas around the globe.

In the 3-day workshop, 19 industry-renowned experts from all over the world delivered informative reports on hot topics of GIS technology and application such as 3D GIS, BIM+GIS, AI GIS, and the application in the smart city, natural resources and environment, and cadastral management. The attendees watched the online report and vigorously exchanged views in the Q&A session. This workshop also provided GIS operation and practical guidance for all attendees. At the end of the workshop, attendees had a test to consolidate the knowledge of the workshop and explore the application value of GIS in practice.

The 5th International Workshop on GIS Technology and Application will bring more exciting topics. SuperMap also has International GIS Contest and technology webinars for GIS lovers.

