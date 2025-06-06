The 25th CIFIT Is Set to Kick off in Xiamen in September 2025

Guangzhou promotion symposium event draws broad international participation

GUANGZHOU, China, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 25th China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT), the world's largest investment-focused expo and China's only national-level event dedicated to two-way investment, is scheduled to take place in Xiamen, China, from September 8 to 11, 2025.

On June 3, a dedicated promotional symposium was held in Guangzhou, China, bringing together over 90 members of the diplomatic corps, official investment promotion agencies and bilateral chambers representing 43 countries and regions. European countries like Hungary, Belgium, Austria, Spain, Poland have all actively participated at the event alongside countries in other regions like Singapore, Philippines, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Tanzania, etc., demonstrating CIFIT's expanding international reach. The event also welcomed nearly 100 delegates from multinational corporations such as Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, IBM, Nestle and Chinese companies from various sectors searching for international cooperations. In particular, as UK has confirmed to be the Guest Country of Honor this year, CIFIT has attracted more involvement from European countries. According to the representative from UK, UK now is working closely with CIFIT Organizer to plan the Guest Country of Honor Program that aims to achieve more fruitful results.

The main activities of CIFIT 2025 are carefully categorized into: "Invest in China", "Invest from China", and "International Investment". The event will place a strong emphasis on global capital flows and aligning international resources with China's investment landscape. China's three major stock exchanges, financial institutions, funds, securities, investment banks, insurance companies will all attend and hold activities, promoting the efficient integration of financial capital with the real economy.

Designated zones for capital matchmaking, industrial park showcases, and sector-specific investment will highlight emerging opportunities in green technology and digital transformation. For the first time, CIFIT will also feature exhibits centered on the low-altitude economy and artificial intelligence (AI) with the aim of reinforcing CIFIT's role as a key platform for financial investment matchmaking and industrial cooperation.

The 25th CIFIT will also highlight next-generation productive forces, and small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) collaboration. Key events include the UK Investment Forum, BRICS Digital Economy Exchange, and RCEP Cooperation Dialogue. As CIFIT's co-organizer, UNCTAD will co-host the inaugural Future Investment Summit, aiming to position the event as a global forum for capital investment and innovation.

Several key reports will be released during the event, including World Investment Report 2025 (Chinese Edition), Statistical Bulletin of Foreign Direct Investment in China 2025 and Statistical Bulletin of China's Outward Foreign Direct Investment, serving as the guidance for the world investors.

For more information about CIFIT, please visit https://www.chinafair.org.cn/CifitSystem/index/#/

CIFIT's digital platform will also be updated soon, providing year-round project matchmaking services.