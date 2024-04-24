Porto and Terceira Island to Host the 'Davos of Exploration' - The GLEX Summit

NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Explorers Club and Expanding World, are thrilled to announce the fifth edition of The GLEX Summit, known as the 'Davos of Exploration,' set to take place from June 15 to 19 on Porto city and Terceira Island in the Azores, Portugal.

THE 2024 GLOBAL EXPLORATION SUMMIT IS ANNOUNCED AT THE 120th EXPLORERS CLUB ANNUAL GALA IN NEW YORK

This year, Porto will Ignite the summit, followed by two days of discussions and exploration in the historic city of Angra do Heroísmo on Terceira Island. From the depths of the oceans to new space missions, the power and future of exploration will be explored in these two World Heritage cities, deeply connected to the history of exploration.

The 2024 GLEX Summit will revolve around the latest discoveries and groundbreaking missions shaping the future of our planet. Highlights of the summit include the Artemis mission, which plans to send astronauts back to the moon for the first time since 1972, and the role of Space and the Oceans in researching and mitigating the effects of climate change. Notable sessions will also delve into the unfortunate incident of the submersible implosion that took place on Titan and the recording of an episode of the BBC's acclaimed science comedy show 'The Infinite Monkey Cage,' hosted by physicist Brian Cox and comedian Robin Ince.

This prestigious event will bring together over three dozen explorer and scientist legends from around the world. Confirmed physicist and researcher Brian Cox, NASA Chief Scientist James Garvin, Aquanaut Fabien Cousteau, Oceanographer David Gallo, Cosmonaut Mike Massimino, Nasa ISS CapCom Tess Caswell, among many others global Explorers and Scientists.

