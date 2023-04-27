THE 2023 GLOBAL EXPLORATION SUMMIT WAS ANNOUNCED AT THE EXPLORERS CLUB IN NEW YORK

PORTO, Portugal, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Explorers Club announced the first 15 explorers of this year's lineup for the Global Exploration Summit (GLEX Summit) that will take place on Terceira Island (Azores, Portugal), from June 14-16.

In the fourth edition of the GLEX Summit the world's leading explorers are bringing back discoveries from the edge — on return from cutting-edge expeditions with their latest findings, and divulging plans for upcoming missions that will change the world.

More than 40 panels will showcase the missions and scientific research that they are conducting as they explore land, oceans and space. GLEX Summit will bring together renowned explorers from around the globe, such as Nathalie Cabrol (Astrobiologist and Director of the SETI Institute), Christyl Johnson (Deputy Director for Technology and Research Investments for NASA Goddard Space Flight Center), Nina Lanza (Planetary Scientist), Chris Rainer (National Geographic explorer and documentary photographer), Anna Curtenius Roosevelt (environmental anthropologist and archaeologist) and Nathan J. Robinson (marine biologist), and many others.

This year the panelists will take the audience on a journey from the Amazon to the search for Cleopatra's tomb in Egypt, delving into some of the most intrepid expeditions, showcasing the future of space and ocean research, expanding our perspectives and exploring new ways of thinking. In the spotlight will be the Artemis Mission, the James Webb Space Telescope, ocean conservation, as well as polar exploration, biology, planetary sciences and archeology.

The summit will take place at the Cultural and Congress Center of Angra do Heroísmo (Terceira Island), a city listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1983. Angra do Heroísmo is located in Terceira, one of the nine islands of the Azores archipelago that seats in the North Atlantic ocean. The fortified island, first settled in 1450, is an historic landmark for Portugal, where maritime fleets on transatlantic trade routes stopped between the 16th and 18th centuries.

EARLY BIRD TICKETS UNTIL APRIL 30

This year you can purchase GLEX Explorer or GLEX Plus, two different passes to access the talks and other social and networking events. University students, researchers and professors have a 50% discount, applied on the GLEX Academic pass.

Early Bird tickets are available until April 30 at https://glexsummit2023.eventbrite.pt.

