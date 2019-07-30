The 16th WALCC Assembly and Low-Carbon City Development World Forum Takes Place in Lishui, China

LISHUI, China, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The event, with a focus on how to build the low-carbon city of the future, was held in Lishui, Zhejiang Province on July 27.

Organized by www.huanqiu.com, a press delegation comprised of 12 reporters from leading Chinese media organizations, including People's Daily, Global Times, cctv.com, CNR and Ecns.cn, gathered at the opening ceremony in Lishui, China, to collect information and give readers a chance to gain an understanding of the purpose of the forum.

Themed "low-carbon city - environmentally responsible development", the forum focused on low carbon urban development, with the objective of having attendees share their experience when implementing green low-carbon initiatives, covering all aspects of the challenges that could be faced during the course of implementation, including policy, technology, management and finance, as a way of transferring knowledge and providing support to entities and organizations seeking to build low-carbon cities.

The World Alliance for Low Carbon Cities (CALCC) is an international environmental protection organization founded by Tsinghua Shenzhen International Graduate School in 2011. At the forum, Tsinghua University professor and Chinese Academy of Sciences researcher Ni Weidou said that low-carbon emissions have become the main constraint factor in the development of the global coal-fired power sector, which is under pressure to greatly reduce the release of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. Coal-fired coupled with biomass power generation and biomass conversion power generation are the most feasible, economical, fast and reliable sources for electricity, making it necessary to develop a large-scale biomass fuel industry.

The forum also approved the Lishui Declaration on July 28, with a promise to adhere to green ecological development, advocate environmentally responsible lifestyles and advance towards the low-carbon intelligent city, all while contributing to sustainable development. According to the declaration, experts in the field, researchers, responsible government agencies and companies from different industries have agreed to:

work together to promote and build an environmentally responsible economy and develop "green" industries, to achieve ecological synergies and economic benefits at the regional level through international communication and cooperation;

encourage the development of low-carbon technologies to break the traditional high-energy-consumption and high-pollution growth model, while relying on informative industry platforms, combining ecological development, IT and low-carbon technologies to urge all members of the human race to adopt an environmentally responsible lifestyle.

