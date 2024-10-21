The , Ayre Group and Nikki Beach Hospitality Group Partner to Bring a Resort & Spa, Beach Club and Residences to Antigua

JOLLY BEACH, Antigua, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Ayre Group and Nikki Beach Hospitality Group, the global luxury lifestyle hospitality company, announced their partnership to open Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Antigua, which will also feature a beach club – Nikki Beach Antigua – as well as branded, private Nikki Beach Residences.

Left to Right: MP Kelvin Craig Simon - Antiguan Politician, Calvin Ayre Chairman of Ayre Group, St Claire Soleyn - Ministry of Tourism, The Honorable Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne and Lucia Penrod Co-founder, CEO, Owner of Nikki Beach Group

The details of the resort were unveiled at a groundbreaking ceremony on Jolly Beach, the location for the new development. The mile long Jolly Beach is located on the island's beautiful west coast, an immaculate example of one of Antigua's 365 powdery-white sand beaches. The US $400m+ development will be an immediate neighbour to the Jolly Harbour community.

Nikki Beach Hospitality Group prides itself on providing guests with an unrivalled and distinctive barefoot luxury lifestyle experience. The properties feature cutting-edge architecture, contemporary dining, indulgent Nikki Spa services and signature entertainment, creating an atmosphere that caters to those seeking both high and low energy offerings.

"We look forward to introducing the Nikki Beach experience to the stunning island of Antigua, marking our first resort and residences in the Caribbean and our second beach club after Saint Barth. We look forward to expanding in the region and providing our guests with an exciting new destination where they can Celebrate Life with us, all while enjoying Antigua's natural beauty, rich culture, and vibrant community," said Lucia Penrod, Cofounder, CEO and Owner of Nikki Beach Hospitality Group.

Calvin Ayre, Chairman of the Ayre Group, explained, "This soon-to-be-developed 5-star hotel on the beachfront of Antigua is poised to become an unforgettable destination in the region, combining luxury, convenience, and modern living. As guests enter the property, they will be immediately immersed in its idyllic atmosphere and breathtaking ocean views."

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Antigua will become a marketing anchor for the broader tourism destination of Antigua and catalyse local private investment.

The property will boast state of the art facilities including 82 hotel rooms and suites, 181 luxury branded residences of up to four bedrooms, comprising studios, apartments, and beach-front villas of varying sizes, with a total of 263 resort keys reflecting 876 guest beds on-site. Additionally, owners of the branded residences will be able to participate in a rental program.

Besides the iconic beach club with its own boat drop-off point, there will be five additional food and beverage outlets on-site as well as extensive health and wellness areas including Tone Gym and Nikki Spa. This will also include cryo, hyperbaric, hydrothermal, red-light, and IV therapy rooms, an aquatic centre, and an exclusive residence owner's lounge with a private gym.

The combination of world-class facilities nestled in breathtaking natural beauty will make Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Antigua and the Nikki Beach Residences a high-end destination for guests and residence owners alike.

The Antigua resort has been designed by HKS Architects and ROAM Interior Design (formerly HKS Hospitality Interiors), two of the world's leading design firms for the hospitality, leisure, and entertainment industries. A hallmark of HKS's award-winning work is their attention and sensitivity to the influences of local culture, natural resources, local communities, and the spirit of the location.

A significant investment will be made in the resort's development and the expectation is that around 300 long term jobs will be created on the island along with a similar number of shorter-term construction jobs. During construction, a diverse workforce will be required for the project and once operational the resort will create significant full-time employment, resulting from the expected high levels of occupancy. Local suppliers will expand to cater for the resort's operational needs, as well as to independently service a higher volume of tourists throughout the region. The construction workforce will as far as possible be sourced locally, where the appropriate skills are available, and the development team will be looking to utilise as much of the Antiguan supply chain as possible in terms of workforce, subcontractors, and suppliers.

The Honourable Charles "Max" Fernandez, Minister of Tourism, stated that, "The project will create significant local employment, both directly and indirectly, which is particularly welcome post the global pandemic wreaking havoc on the hospitality industry."

The Honourable Gaston Browne Prime Minister - Antigua and Barbuda added, "I welcome Nikki Beach Hospitality Group's 5-Star tourism development project to the shores of Antigua. Nikki Beach is a luxury brand that is celebrated for its cutting-edge architecture, contemporary dining, and amenities. The construction of this hotel will accelerate the transformation of Antigua and Barbuda as a luxury destination here in the Caribbean. I am sure many inquisitive travellers will want to enjoy the Nikki Beach experience here in Antigua. Nikki Beach ranks so highly among travellers with exquisite taste, that the outcome of its presence here will be mutually beneficial to all stakeholders."

The team are due to break ground later this month, with an estimated build phase of approximately 36 months and an opening scheduled for 2028. The sales launch of the residences will be in Fall 2025 with Blueprint Global leading the sales and marketing. Interested parties can pre-register at Nikkibeachresidencesantigua

About The Ayre Group:

Led by Chairman Calvin Ayre, the Ayre Group are a global investment group that funds ground-breaking businesses in blockchain technology, media, publishing, health & wellness, and travel & leisure. Ayre Group builds and supports technology and businesses that break down barriers to entry, democratize opportunity, and positively enhance people's lives.

The Group's real estate arm Ayre Developments is the largest real estate developer in Antigua today, with projects including the Canada Place high-tech office complex—described by Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne as "the most impressive building on the island, hands down"—as well as the US $400m+ five-star Nikki Beach Antigua project scheduled for completion in 2028, plus business retreats, nightlife, and dining.

About Nikki Beach Hospitality Group:

Established by entrepreneurs Jack and Lucia Penrod, Nikki Beach Hospitality Group epitomizes barefoot luxury hospitality, curating transformative lifestyle experiences through its collection of Nikki Beach properties including 11 iconic beach clubs, five resorts, residences, dining concepts, and pop-ups as well as the group's new restaurant concept, Lucia. Located in some of the world's most sought-after travel destinations worldwide, Nikki Beach is recognized among the world's best beach clubs and resorts. Nikki Beach stands as a global haven for unforgettable moments, seamlessly blending music, dining, entertainment, fashion, film, and art to create unparalleled celebrations. Beyond travel experiences, Nikki Beach extends its reach with a lifestyle division, featuring boutiques and an e-commerce shop. In 2024, the brand introduced Lucia Cannes, a groundbreaking restaurant and beach concept within the Nikki Beach Hospitality Group portfolio. Lucia promises to redefine culinary excellence and immersive dining, blending Cuisine du Soleil with vibrant, seasonally changing decor. Across the brand's expanding endeavours, Nikki Beach Hospitality Group continues to set new benchmarks in crafting luxury travel and lifestyle experiences.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2535856/Ayre_Group.jpg